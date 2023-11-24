Acer Chromebook Spin 714 just dropped to $470 in this Black Friday deal

Black Friday 2023 is finally here, and the internet is downright riddled with Black Friday laptop deals — including some of the best Chromebooks on the market. If you're looking for an ultra-capable and ultra-portable 2-in-1 laptop that won't break the bank, check out this Chromebook deal we found.
Right now, you can snag the Intel Evo-powered Acer Chromebook Spin 714 for just $470 at Best Buy. It's one of the best Chromebook deals we've seen all year, on sale for Black Friday 2023.
Black Friday Acer Chromebook Spin 714 deal
Acer Chromebook Spin 714
Was:
$699
Now: $469 @ Best Buy
Overview: Get one of the cheapest Chromebooks on sale for Black Friday.
Features: 14-inch (1920 x 1200) display, Intel Core i5-1335U CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 256GB of storage.
Release date: 2022
Price history: This is one the best Chromebook deals we've seen for Black Friday.
Alternative: Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook
Reviews: The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 received high praise from all of our editors, with an average rating of four stars.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★
Buy if: You need enough "oomph" to handle multimedia streaming and resource-heavy multitasking on the move.
Don't buy if: You're looking for a full-featured Windows laptop or more powerful gaming machine.
