Acer Chromebook Spin 714 just dropped to $470 in this Black Friday deal

Acer Chromebook Spin 714

Was: $699

Now: $469 @ Best Buy

Overview: Get one of the cheapest Chromebooks on sale for Black Friday.

Features: 14-inch (1920 x 1200) display, Intel Core i5-1335U CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 256GB of storage.

Release date: 2022

Price history: This is one the best Chromebook deals we've seen for Black Friday.

Alternative: Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook

Reviews: The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 received high praise from all of our editors, with an average rating of four stars.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★

Buy if: You need enough "oomph" to handle multimedia streaming and resource-heavy multitasking on the move.

Don't buy if: You're looking for a full-featured Windows laptop or more powerful gaming machine.