Acer Aspire 3 for $249 is the best budget laptop for Black Friday

Black Friday 2023 is on Nov. 24, 2023, but we’re already seeing some fiery deals on the top products from laptops to phones. Finding a laptop that is just cheap enough to buy but not so cheap that it takes a century to load a webpage is a tricky balance.

Fortunately for you, we know what it takes to find that balance, and we found it. You can pick up the Acer Aspire 3 for $249 at Amazon, which comes with an AMD Ryzen 3 CPU and 8GB of RAM, making it more than suitable for low-level tasks without low-level load times.

Get the Acer Aspire 3 while you still can.

Black Friday Acer Aspire 3 deal