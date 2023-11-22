Acer Aspire 3 for $249 is the best budget laptop for Black Friday
Get a 15-inch laptop with an AMD Ryzen 3 CPU for 24% off
Black Friday 2023 is on Nov. 24, 2023, but we’re already seeing some fiery deals on the top products from laptops to phones. Finding a laptop that is just cheap enough to buy but not so cheap that it takes a century to load a webpage is a tricky balance.
Fortunately for you, we know what it takes to find that balance, and we found it. You can pick up the Acer Aspire 3 for $249 at Amazon, which comes with an AMD Ryzen 3 CPU and 8GB of RAM, making it more than suitable for low-level tasks without low-level load times.
Get the Acer Aspire 3 while you still can.
Black Friday Acer Aspire 3 deal
Acer Swift 3:
$329 $249 @ Amazon
Overview: Get one of the best budget laptops on discount for Black Friday.
Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U CPU, 8GB of RAM, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 128GB SSD. The Acer Swift 3 delivers quick and responsive multi-tasking and other processor-intensive tasks.
Release date: May 2022
Price history: This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this Acer Swift 3 laptop.
Alternative: Dell Inspiron 15 for $259 @ Dell
Reviews: We tested the previous-gen Acer Swift 3 and praised its fast performance and lightweight design. Our review unit's 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU easily ran multiple tasks at once without slowing down. While this model features AMD Ryzen 3 7320U CPU, we're expecting decent performance.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ (2021) |TechRadar: ★★★★½ (OLED)
Buy if: You want a decent laptop for day-to-day multitasking. This PC is more than adequate for creating documents, managing emails, watching films, and streaming games.
Don't buy if: You want a creator laptop for graphics intensive tasks. If you need a computer for editing large media files or playing AAA titles. You need more storage space.
