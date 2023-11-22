5 Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Black Friday deals that are out of this world

Black Friday isn't here quite yet, but it isn't stopping a significant majority of vendors from hosting their own early sales to celebrate the occasion by putting some of the biggest products at their lowest prices yet. Samsung is similarly following this trend, providing deals on anything from its phones, earbuds, or monitors, but lets not forget the Galaxy Book 3 series.

Yes, Samsung's entire Galaxy Book 3 series of laptops are on sale, including its base models to the Ultra, Pro and 360, the company isn't shying away from discounts. We're seeing up to $600 off on Galaxy Book products, with the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra in particular now available for $1,799 at Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Black Friday deals

Samsung Galaxy Book 3: $999 $749 @ Samsung

One of the best Samsung Black Friday deals knocks $250 off the Samsung Galaxy Book 3. For just under $750, you're getting a 15.6-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 512GB SSD.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3: $1,199 $899 @ Samsung

Save $300 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 with Intel Arc A330M graphics — its biggest discount yet. This laptop is configured with a 15.6-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Arc A330M GPU, and 512GB SSD.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro: $1,449 $1,049 @ Samsung

Save $400 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro. This machine packs a 16-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM and Intel Iris Xe graphics. For file storage, it's outfitted with a 1TB SSD, expandable via microSD. You also get AKG quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, a 1080p webcam, and fingerprint reader for secure logins.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360: $1,349 $1,049 @ Samsung

Save $300 on the Galaxy Book 3 360 2-in-1 laptop. This premium convertible features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) AMOLED display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD.