How to watch Star Trek: Discovery season 4 online: Where to stream, release dates and trailer

It’s time to beam aboard the USS Discovery once more to follow the adventures of Captain Michael Burnham (played by Sonequa Martin-Green) and her crew as Star Trek: Discovery returns for a fourth season. Adventure across space and time as Starfleet’s finest face new challenges while stranded in the 32nd century. We’ve tracked — or beamed — down everything you’ll need to know about how to watch Star Trek: Discovery season 4 online. If you’re looking for the best way to watch Star Trek: Discovery online in the US, UK, Canada or Australia, look no further.

The show returns from its midseason break with its eighth episode titled “All In”, which will see Captain Burnham continue her pursuit of Cleveland Booker (played by David Ajala). With the show’s return, let’s make sure you’re ready for the latest episode. Read on to find out how and where you can watch Star Trek: Discovery season 4, episode 8 online.

Star Trek: Discovery season 4 official trailer

How to watch Star Trek: Discovery season 4 online in the US

If you’re in the US, the latest episodes of Star Trek: Discovery season 4 stream exclusively on Paramount+ . With the mid-season break out of the way, the latest episode is set to arrive on Thursday, February 10 at 3 a.m. EST (12 a.m. PST), with future episodes released every Thursday.

If you’re new to Paramount+, there’s a free seven-day trial you can take advantage of, but if you’re an active T-Mobile or Sprint customer, you may be able to claim a year’s subscription for free by taking advantage of the carrier’s “Paramount+ On Us” offer.

Paramount+ 7-day free trial Subscribe to Paramount+ today and gain instant access to 30,000+ episodes and movies, a host of exclusive originals and 1,000+ live sporting events every year. A subscription costs as little as $4.99 USD per month, with savings available on annual plans and through a 25% student discount . Still not sold? You can always give Paramount+ a try with a free 7-day trial of all On Demand and live streaming content.

How to watch Star Trek: Discovery season 4 online in Canada

Star Trek: Discovery fans in Canada can enjoy the latest episode via Crave . Episode 8 of season 4 will be available On Demand from Thursday, February 10 at 6 p.m. PST (9 p.m. EST), with episodes being released onto the streaming service every following Thursday at the same time.

Have a cable package that includes CTV Sci-Fi ? If so, you can watch the latest episodes of Star Trek: Discovery for no additional charge. New episodes are broadcast there every Thursday at 9 p.m. EST (6 p.m. PST) starting February 10. Episodes will be available on CTV’s On Demand platform shortly after.

Crave 7-day free trial New to Crave? Check out their 7-day free trial before investing in one of their streaming packages. All Crave content is available regardless of subscription plan, meaning you can enjoy thousands of hours of content from Crave, HBO, HBO Max and Showtime alongside access to the entire HBO library regardless of the plan you pick.

How to watch Star Trek: Discovery season 4 online in Australia

The transition to Paramount+ in Australia wasn’t the smoothest for Star Trek fans, forcing them to wait over a week longer than the rest of the world to watch the season 4 premiere of Star Trek: Discovery. Episodes would then release a day later than the North American market, making the internet a minefield of spoilers for those from the land down under.

Luckily, the mid-season break has re-jigged the show’s schedule with fans now able to watch the latest episode on Thursday, February 10 at 7 p.m. AEDT, with new episodes releasing at the same time each week.

Paramount+ 7-day free trial Having launched in Australia back in August 2021, Paramount+ is your destination for all the previous 10 All Access content, SHOWTIME premieres, Paramount+ originals and live sports from the A-League, Socceroos and Matildas. Paramount+ offers a free 7-day trial to new subscribers, and costs just $8.99 AUD per month, with savings available on annual plans.

How to watch Star Trek: Discovery season 4 online in the UK for FREE

Lately, viewers in the UK have been left holding the short end of the stick when it comes to enjoying some of the best Sci-Fi shows around — I’m looking at you, Raised by Wolves . This was almost the case when it came to Discovery too after ViacomCBS pulled the show from the UK Netflix library.

Thankfully, there is another option — and it’s free. Pluto TV is a free-to-use online streaming platform, and the new home of Star Trek: Discovery for the UK and most of Europe. The latest episode will be broadcast on Friday, Saturday and Sunday each week at 9 p.m. GMT on the Pluto TV Sci-Fi series channel , starting February 11.

Free TV is here, start watching now Thousands of On Demand movies and TV shows, 100+ TV channels, all available to watch on your favorite device, with no signup, no contracts and no cost — Welcome to Pluto TV. The service is modeled on traditional cable networks and is funded by commercials, removing all paywalls. Enjoy a host of live channels and On Demand content for FREE today on iPhone, Android, Roku, Apple TV and more.

How to watch Star Trek: Discovery season 4 while abroad

Geo-blocks can be the bane of many seeking to enjoy some of their favorite films or TV shows while abroad. If you have an upcoming trip that takes you out of your watch region, and you still want to keep up to speed with what’s going on aboard the USS Discovery, there is a solution.

VPNs let you connect to websites and services you love from anywhere in the world as if you never home. Download a VPN today and enjoy unrestricted access to your streaming services around the globe, and never miss an episode of Star Trek: Discovery again.