How to watch Cobra Kai season 5 online: Where to stream, release date, plot and trailer

Cobra Kai returns to Netflix this week for its fifth season, focusing on the aftermath of the 51st All Valley Karate Tournament and a new era of dominance for the infamous dojo as it expands into a Valley-wide empire. With Daniel and Johnny more disillusioned than ever, an old enemy and new friend may be Miyagi-Do/Miyagi-Fang’s best chance to strike back — and strike hard. Can’t wait for more from best frenemies LaRusso and Lawrence? Then read on for our guide on how to watch Cobra Kai season 5 online in the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia.

As a sequel to the Karate Kid movie franchise, Cobra Kai made its humble beginnings on YouTube Red, a fitting home for a series that seems closely inspired by one of the platform's more persuasive hot takes: The Karate Kid: Daniel is the REAL bully . However, after two fantastic opening seasons, the show was picked up by Netflix and has gone from strength to strength ever since. Now entering its fifth and biggest season, Cobra Kai is one of the best shows on Netflix and a certified streaming sensation.

Cobra Kai’s success comes from its over-the-top nature paired in equal parts with comedy and drama; a brilliant cast that includes many familiar faces to fans of the franchise; and genuine love and respect for the films that made it all possible. While most modern adaptations choose to go their own way (often discarding the very things that fans cared so much for), Cobra Kai is a remarkably faithful follow up that captures the magic that made the original films so memorable. As revivals go, this one is up there with the likes of Brendan Fraser's The Mummy and Mission: Impossible’s silver screen shift.

Cobra Kai season 5 official trailer

How to watch Cobra Kai season 5 online in the US, UK, Canada and Australia

Season 5 of Cobra Kai is set to be released exclusively to the Netflix (opens in new tab) streaming platform worldwide on Friday, September 9, 2022. Netflix is likely to follow its usual release pattern by unveiling season 5 in its entirety on the day of release, allowing you to sink your fangs into all ten episodes (totaling between five or six hours of content) of Cobra Kai without delay.

While no fixed release time has been announced, new and returning shows are generally released to Netflix at the same time. With this in mind, you can expect Cobra Kai season 5 to be available to stream across the U.S. and Canada from midnight PT (or 3 a.m. ET). Those in the U.K. and Australia will be able to catch the latest season from 9 a.m. BST and 7 p.m. AET respectively.

How to watch Cobra Kai season 5 while abroad

If you’re looking to take a trip abroad soon and want to stay up to date on the San Fernando Valley karate scene, then you’re in luck. Outside of traveling to places like China, Syria and Russia, Netflix coverage is unlikely to be your primary concern as it’s readily available in over 190 countries worldwide. However, Netflix’s library is a curated experience and some watch regions may differ in content from what you’re used to at home.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Some of these differences can be fairly minor; some shows receive alternate edits to better suit the region they're shown in. Other changes can result in entire shows being missing from the Netflix catalog due to anything from censorship to licensing issues. If you want to maximize your chances of avoiding this issue altogether, we recommend investing in a Virtual Private Network (or VPN).

VPNs allow you to set your virtual location to any number of servers located around the world so you can enjoy the content and services you’re used to from anywhere. Even if you’re not heading abroad this summer, the security offered by the best VPNs is fantastic if you make use of public Wi-Fi. Secure, encrypted channels help to prevent any attempts at hijacking your data while keeping your online activity anonymous — even from your Internet Service Provider.

Download a VPN (opens in new tab) today and enjoy secure, anonymous, and unrestricted browsing from anywhere in the world.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Cobra Kai season 5 synopsis

Cobra Kai takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Season 5 finds Terry Silver expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his "No Mercy" style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help.

When will Cobra Kai season 5 be released?

When will Cobra Kai season 5 be released?

All signs seem to indicate that Cobra Kai will stick to Netflix's usual release pattern, unveiling the show's latest season in its entirety on Friday, September 9, 2022. The upcoming season consists of 10 episodes that range from 30-40 minutes in length.

