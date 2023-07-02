How to spot a bad Amazon Prime Day deal

By Jason England
published

Spot the Prime Day deals from the duds

Prime Day 2023
Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, and the deals are already beginning to roll in. But more and more, we’re starting to see a lot of shoppers get fleeced by bad deals.

So, what defines a bad Prime Day deal? Well, we’re not talking about any overt scams — more like deceptive discounts, misleading product descriptions, and price cuts that are nowhere near the lowest possible price.

We have the tools to help you spot these and make the most of every purchase you make. Here’s a quick set of tips to help you spot the deals from the duds.

Prime Day logo on a laptop

Pay close attention to the specs

If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. 

Amazon Prime Day 2023 nonos

Cliché aside, that’s also very apparent on Amazon. I’ve already covered this at length with this fake Black Friday deal I spotted, but here is what you need to look out for:

  • “Cover all” terminology in the product name: If the name of a product is very long and contains all kinds of feature names within it, double check the actual specs and review further down.
  • Bullet point specs without any specificity.
  • Any configuration drop-down menus: You may be looking at a non-OLED version of a laptop, but the name is copied over from an OLED configuration of the same system.

This doesn’t mean that every product with a list of specs or any of these potential deceptions are fake. But I’ve been burned before, and trust me when I say it’s always better to do your background research before you settle on it. 

Hop on the Camelizer

The Camelizer is a Google Chrome extension that tracks how an Amazon product price has fluctuated over the past few months. It is the strongest weapon in your arsenal against retailers being sneaky with their sales, trying to dress up a fraction of a huge discount offered a while ago as a huge deal.

The Camelizer

The Camelizer

And even better, it’s totally free to use. So do yourself a favor, get it downloaded so you can keep a close eye on those prices.

Double check the competition

You found an Amazon deal? Great! Don’t settle on it just yet. You’ll find other retailers and even the brand’s own websites are running sales to jump on the Prime Day hype train.

Because of that, you may find that laptop even cheaper elsewhere. Plus, Amazon is making a commitment to having enough stock to fulfill its daily deals (not the lightning deals), so you have enough time to search around and see if you can save even more.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Ultrabook Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 408 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch 256GB)
Our Review
1
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop...
Amazon
View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook
Our Review
2
Lenovo - IdeaPad Duet 5...
Best Buy
View Deal
Recommended Retail...
HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook
Our Review
3
HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook
HP (US)
View Deal
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)
Our Review
4
ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 Intel...
Lenovo USA
$3,099
View Deal
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5"
(13.5-inch 128GB)
Our Review
5
Surface Laptop 4 - 13.5",...
Microsoft US
$769
View Deal
Acer Swift 5 (2022)
Our Review
6
Acer Swift 5 (2022)...
Acer
View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook
(13.3-inch 256GB)
Our Review
7
Lenovo Ideapad Duet 5...
Walmart
$469.99
View Deal
Asus ZenBook 14 OLED Q409Z
(14-inch 256GB)
Our Review
8
Asus ZenBook 14” 2.8K OLED...
Target
$749.99
View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)
Our Review
9
14-inch MacBook Pro - Space...
Apple
View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)
Our Review
10
Apple 14" MacBook Pro (M2...
BHPhoto
View Deal
Load more deals
Jason England
Jason England
Content Editor

Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He takes a particular interest in writing articles and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already.