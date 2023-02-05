How to sign documents on iPhone

Signing documents digitally can be a pain, but if you know how to sign documents on iPhone you can have it done in a flash with software that is already installed on your phone.

Whether you need to scan the document on your iPhone first, or you are digitally signing a file that was sent to you this process is quick and easy.

Steps 2 and 3 for how to sign documents on iPhone

(Image credit: Future)

How to sign documents on iPhone

1. Open your document in the Photos app.

2. Tap Edit.

3.  Tap on the pen-tip icon. 

4.  Tap on the plus (+) button on the bottom-right corner and select Signature.

5.  Use your finger to add your signature and hit Done.

Steps 4 and 5 for how to sign documents on iPhone

(Image credit: Future)

6.  Your John Hancock will appear on the document and you can adjust the size to your liking. 

That's all there is to it, now enjoy all that time you saved.

