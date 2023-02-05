Signing documents digitally can be a pain, but if you know how to sign documents on iPhone you can have it done in a flash with software that is already installed on your phone.

Whether you need to scan the document on your iPhone first, or you are digitally signing a file that was sent to you this process is quick and easy.

(Image credit: Future)

How to sign documents on iPhone

1. Open your document in the Photos app.

2. Tap Edit.

3. Tap on the pen-tip icon.

4. Tap on the plus (+) button on the bottom-right corner and select Signature.

5. Use your finger to add your signature and hit Done.

(Image credit: Future)

6. Your John Hancock will appear on the document and you can adjust the size to your liking.

That's all there is to it, now enjoy all that time you saved.