Wondering how to connect your PS5 controller to your iPhone? We've got you covered!

Apple Arcade is the best avenue to dive into gaming for those using Apple devices, but there's no reason you should limit yourself to cheap gamepads or touch screen control schemes. Instead, you can connect your PS5 DualSense or DualShock 4 controller to any compatible iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac device to get the most out of your game time.

Not every Apple Arcade game is compatible with controller, but a lot of them are, and even then, you can use a gamepad on anything with support. To know whether an Apple game supports controller, you just have to look for the symbol of the gamepad next to words that say "Controller Supported."

How to connect PS5 controller to iPhone

Apple has a done a great job making this process as pain-free as possible. You can easily connect a PS5 or PS4 controller to your Apple device through a few simple steps utilizing Bluetooth.

1: Before doing anything, ensure that your controller is turned off. Once it is, you must press and hold the PlayStation button and Share button simultaneously.

(Image credit: Future)

2: When the controller's lightbar begins flashing, you can stop holding the buttons. Now, the controller is in pairing mode and can be discovered through Bluetooth.

(Image credit: Future)

3: Open your Apple device and go to its Bluetooth settings. If Bluetooth is off, you'll need to turn it on.

(Image credit: Apple)

4: The device name should appear as "DualSense Wireless Controller." Click on that! If you've connected a PS4 controller but it isn't working, click on the PlayStation button while it's paired.

It's as simple as that. You should now be able to move around the menu of your Apple device with the DualSense. Launch whatever you were planning to play and enjoy a significantly enhanced gaming experience!