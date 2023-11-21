I just bought these Bose QuietComfort 45 SE headphones for its lowest price ever

Black Friday 2023 is on Nov. 24, 2023, but we’re already seeing some fiery deals on the top products from laptops to phones. Now, I have been on the hunt for the best Bose QuietComfort 45 SE noise-cancelling headphones deal for my wife because, according to RTings.com, they're the best headphones to use for travel and moving around.

Naturally, I've been eyeing up the Bose QuietComfort 45 SE's Amazon entry, selling for $199. It's $100+ off, but that's still a little pricey for me.

Then, I just so happened upon this awesome Bose QuietComfort 45 SE Costco deal for $180, which is the lowest price it's ever been. This is only applicable to those that have a Costco membership — since I do, this deal reached perfection.

Best Black Friday Bose QuietComfort 45 SE deal