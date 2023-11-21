I just bought these Bose QuietComfort 45 SE headphones for its lowest price ever
You're welcome, wife — Merry Christmas
Black Friday 2023 is on Nov. 24, 2023, but we’re already seeing some fiery deals on the top products from laptops to phones. Now, I have been on the hunt for the best Bose QuietComfort 45 SE noise-cancelling headphones deal for my wife because, according to RTings.com, they're the best headphones to use for travel and moving around.
Naturally, I've been eyeing up the Bose QuietComfort 45 SE's Amazon entry, selling for $199. It's $100+ off, but that's still a little pricey for me.
Then, I just so happened upon this awesome Bose QuietComfort 45 SE Costco deal for $180, which is the lowest price it's ever been. This is only applicable to those that have a Costco membership — since I do, this deal reached perfection.
Best Black Friday Bose QuietComfort 45 SE deal
Bose QuietComfort 45 SE:
$299 $180 @ Costco (MEMBERSHIP ONLY)
Overview: The Bose QuietComfort 45 SE noise-cancelling headphones reach their lowest price ever for Black Friday.
Features: 40mm dynamic drivers. 22 hours of battery life. Bluetooth 5.1, which has a range of 30 feet. Quiet Mode for full noise cancelling or Aware Mode to let in some of your surroundings. Headband: Impact resistant glass-filled nylon; Pivot points: Custom cast metal; Earcups: Synthetic leather.
Release date: Sep. 23, 2021
Price check: Amazon $199
Price history: This deal matches the lowest price to date for the Bose QuietComfort 45 SE.
Reviews: The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones bring strong ANC, 22 hours of battery life and great audio quality in a familiar design.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | Tech Radar: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a comfortable fit that won't have your headphones sliding off your head. You want great audio quality. You want customizable active noise cancelling. You want excellent battery life.
Don't buy it if: You don't have a Costco membership. You want premium noise-cancelling. You want a more stylish design. You want more up-to-date headphones. You don't like Bose.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.