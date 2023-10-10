Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C is $60 off for Prime Day
Save $60 on the upgraded AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe charging case
Prime Day is here, so don't miss out on some of these wild Prime Day headphone deals. With Apple's latest event came the updated Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C charging (thanks, EU).
You can get the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for $189 right now.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/ USB-C:
$249 $189 @ Amazon
Save $60 on the new Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.
Finally, we have USB-C on Apple devices and, more importantly, on Apple's AirPods Pro 2. With iOS 17, you'll experience adaptive audio and conversation awareness. You may also charge your AirPods directly with the USB-C enabled iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
The AirPods Pro 2 offer premium features like adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry-free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.
In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we loved the earbuds' personalized Spatial Audio, stronger, smarter ANC modes and impeccable controls. We were also impressed by their enriched soundstage and improved battery life. We gave the AirPods Pro 2 a perfect 5 out of 5-star rating and our hard-to-get Editor's Choice award.
While there are some key differences, the 2nd generation AirPods Pro 2 retains many features and functions of the Airpods Pro. They feature adaptive EQ, touch controls, automatic switching, audio sharing and announced messages with Siri. Enhanced Find My, “Hey Siri” voice-activated assistance, Live Listen, Lost Mode, are also on board.
Simply put, the AirPods Pro 2 are better than ever before.
