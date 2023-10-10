Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C is $60 off for Prime Day

Prime Day is here, so don't miss out on some of these wild Prime Day headphone deals. With Apple's latest event came the updated Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C charging (thanks, EU).

You can get the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for $189 right now.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/ USB-C: $249 $189 @ Amazon

Save $60 on the new Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.

Finally, we have USB-C on Apple devices and, more importantly, on Apple's AirPods Pro 2. With iOS 17, you'll experience adaptive audio and conversation awareness. You may also charge your AirPods directly with the USB-C enabled iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we loved the earbuds' personalized Spatial Audio, stronger, smarter ANC modes and impeccable controls. We were also impressed by their enriched soundstage and improved battery life. We gave the AirPods Pro 2 a perfect 5 out of 5-star rating and our hard-to-get Editor's Choice award.

While there are some key differences, the 2nd generation AirPods Pro 2 retains many features and functions of the Airpods Pro. They feature adaptive EQ, touch controls, automatic switching, audio sharing and announced messages with Siri. Enhanced Find My, “Hey Siri” voice-activated assistance, Live Listen, Lost Mode, are also on board.

Simply put, the AirPods Pro 2 are better than ever before.