The Fitbit Charge 6 is now just $99 for Black Friday

Black Friday inches ever-closer, and the deals just keep on coming. If you're a fan of fantastic deals on the latest tech, then look no further than this Black Friday deals highlight. There's a wearable wonder-deal available right now in the Fitbit Charge 6, currently on sale for just $99 at Best Buy, and a similar $99 at Amazon.

That's right, while the Charge 6 has only been available in store for just over a month, you can claim one today and save a third off of its regular $159 price tag. The deal stretches across three separate colorways: Obsidian, Coral, and Porcelain, and each purchase is granted six months of Fitbit Premium for free!

Our review of the Fitbit charge 6 saw us hailing it for its sleek and light build, excellent health tracking features, impressive battery life, and top-tier wearable experience. We already thought it was a steal at its regular mark-up, but now? This is an absolute steal.

Are you in the market for a more robust smartwatch? If so, make sure to check out the 5 best Garmin smart watch Black Friday deals also. However, read on to learn more about this incredible offer.

Today's best Fitbit Charge 6 deal