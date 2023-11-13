The Fitbit Charge 6 is now just $99 for Black Friday
Be still my beating heart!
Black Friday inches ever-closer, and the deals just keep on coming. If you're a fan of fantastic deals on the latest tech, then look no further than this Black Friday deals highlight. There's a wearable wonder-deal available right now in the Fitbit Charge 6, currently on sale for just $99 at Best Buy, and a similar $99 at Amazon.
That's right, while the Charge 6 has only been available in store for just over a month, you can claim one today and save a third off of its regular $159 price tag. The deal stretches across three separate colorways: Obsidian, Coral, and Porcelain, and each purchase is granted six months of Fitbit Premium for free!
Our review of the Fitbit charge 6 saw us hailing it for its sleek and light build, excellent health tracking features, impressive battery life, and top-tier wearable experience. We already thought it was a steal at its regular mark-up, but now? This is an absolute steal.
Are you in the market for a more robust smartwatch? If so, make sure to check out the 5 best Garmin smart watch Black Friday deals also. However, read on to learn more about this incredible offer.
Today's best Fitbit Charge 6 deal
Fitbit Charge 6
Was:
$159
Now: $99 @ Best Buy, $99 @ Amazon
Overview: Save $60 on the new Fitbit Charge 6, one of the best (if not the best) fitness trackers you can buy today.
Features: Full-color, 1.04-inch AMOLED always-on display, stainless steel body, interchangeable straps, 164 ft of water resistance, Google app compatible, Bluetooth, GPS, syncs with popular gym equipment, side button for navigation, tons of health and fitness trackers that can track steps taken, duration of exercises, measure calorie loss, heart rate (ECG/PPG), Sp02, and more.
Release date: October, 2023
Cheaper option: Amazfit GTS 4 Mini for $89
Price history: This is the lowest price to date for the Fitbit Charge 6 at Best Buy.
Reviews: Ourselves and our sister sites all agree: the Fitbit Charge 6 is the best fitness tracker around, made even better this time around thanks to its Google app integration and improved health tracking.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want a long-lasting smartwatch compatible with Peloton, NordicTrack, and Tonal with excellent health and fitness tracking for an impressively affordable price.
Don't buy it if: You want an in-depth smartwatch experience. The Charge 6's smaller screen reduces its potential when it comes to taking the place of a full-scale smartwatch
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Rael Hornby, potentially influenced by far too many LucasArts titles at an early age, once thought he’d grow up to be a mighty pirate. However, after several interventions with close friends and family members, you’re now much more likely to see his name attached to the bylines of tech articles. While not maintaining a double life as an aspiring writer by day and indie game dev by night, you’ll find him sat in a corner somewhere muttering to himself about microtransactions or hunting down promising indie games on Twitter.
Most Popular
By Hilda Scott
By Hilda Scott