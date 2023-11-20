PlayStation price cuts! Save up to $60 with these PS5 console bundle deals

Black Friday week is upon us and PlayStation Black Friday deals are far better than what we saw last year. You can even save some money if you are looking for a PS5 console with a number of excellent Black Friday PS5 console bundles available.

Right now, you can get the brand new Call of Duty Modern Warfare III PS5 Console Bundle for $499 at Walmart. This bundle includes: a PS5 console, a PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller, and a free full game download of Call of Duty Modern Warfare III ($60 off). If you need an extra controller, the PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller is on sale for $49 ($20 off).

Black Friday 2023 is Nov. 24, however, PS5 console bundle deals are already available at just about every game retailer. See our favorite discounts below and visit our Black Friday deals hub for more discounts on gaming, mobile tech, and more.

PS5 Black Friday console deals

Final Fantasy XVI PS5 Console Bundle: $559 @ Walmart

PS5 VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle: $599 @ Dell

Call of Duty Modern Warfare III PS5 Console Bundle: $559 $499 @ Walmart

Save $60 with this Call of Duty Modern Warfare III PS5 Console Bundle. This bundle includes: a PS5 PlayStation console, a DualSense Wireless Controller, a digital voucher for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Lockpick Operator Pack voucher. Price check: Amazon $499 | Best Buy $499