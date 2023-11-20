PlayStation price cuts! Save up to $60 with these PS5 console bundle deals
Don't buy a PS5 console alone, save big with these bundles
Black Friday week is upon us and PlayStation Black Friday deals are far better than what we saw last year. You can even save some money if you are looking for a PS5 console with a number of excellent Black Friday PS5 console bundles available.
Right now, you can get the brand new Call of Duty Modern Warfare III PS5 Console Bundle for $499 at Walmart. This bundle includes: a PS5 console, a PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller, and a free full game download of Call of Duty Modern Warfare III ($60 off). If you need an extra controller, the PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller is on sale for $49 ($20 off).
Black Friday 2023 is Nov. 24, however, PS5 console bundle deals are already available at just about every game retailer. See our favorite discounts below and visit our Black Friday deals hub for more discounts on gaming, mobile tech, and more.
PS5 Black Friday console deals
- Final Fantasy XVI PS5 Console Bundle: $559 @ Walmart
- PS5 VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle: $599 @ Dell
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III PS5 Console Bundle:
$559 $499 @ Walmart
Save $60 with this Call of Duty Modern Warfare III PS5 Console Bundle. This bundle includes: a PS5 PlayStation console, a DualSense Wireless Controller, a digital voucher for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Lockpick Operator Pack voucher.
Price check: Amazon $499 | Best Buy $499
PS5 Spider-Man 2 Console Bundle:
$559 $499 @ Best Buy
Previously $559, the PS5 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Console Bundle is now $60 below retail. This bundle includes: a PlayStation 5 console, DualSense wireless controller and a full game download for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.
Price check: Amazon $499 | GameStop $499 | Target $499
PS5 God of War Ragnarök Console Bundle w/ extra Controller (Digital):
$534 $509 @ Walmart
Pro seller antonline via Walmart knocks a total of $35 off this God of War Raganarok PS5 console bundle (valued at $459) paired with a camouflage DualSense Controller (valued at $75). This PS5 console bundle includes a voucher for the digital version of the Editor's Choice PS5 game, God of War Ragnarök. We recommend you act fast, as stock typically sells out fast.
