Will I ever get to use PlayStation Plus on my laptop? The new State of Play gives me hope

The words “PlayStation Plus” and “laptop” typically wouldn’t be found dead together, but after watching the new State of Play, I cannot help but dream of a future where my brand new gaming laptop comes installed with the PlayStation Plus app.

Okay, let’s back it up a little bit. The biggest news from yesterday that flew under the radar was the fact that Lost Records: Bloom & Rage (an adventure game from the creators of Life Is Strange) would be a day-one release on PlayStation Plus.

The significance? That is one of the few games that’s ever had a day-one launch release on PlayStation Plus. Given all of the recent day-one releases on Xbox Game Pass, like Avowed and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle , it’s nice to see some semblance of competition from PlayStation. But how far is that going to go? And what does the future look like? Let me unpack for a minute.

I want PlayStation Plus on my laptop

State of Play | February 12, 2025 [English] - YouTube Watch On

Day-one lanches from PlayStation could be a gateway to better things. Sony took a while to hop on the PC train, but now we’re seeing PlayStation exclusives port to PC within a year and some change.

If the day-one launch for Lost Records: Bloom & Rage goes well for Sony, we may see more games come to PlayStation Plus on day one. Of course, Xbox Game Pass is famous for this tactic, especially with its exclusive titles. But Xbox still has the advantage because its service is everywhere. Whether you’re on desktop, laptop, tablet, or mobile, you have access to Xbox Game Pass.

The PlayStation Plus subscription offers access to hundreds of games. Many of them, like Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, are or will be available on PC. With some help from developers, Sony could take advantage of that library and create an app for PC. That’ll make an entire library of games more accessible to folks who don’t have the coin to drop on a PS5.

Even if Sony decides to keep its exclusives on PlayStation, there are so many games in that library that are already on PC. That’s money just sitting on the table. But if PlayStation does go so far as to push its exclusives on PC via its app, especially on day one, pockets could be filled and fans would be happy.

To be clear, these are my hopes and dreams. I don’t know if PlayStation would ever consider such a thing, but making gaming more accessible should be the goal for this industry. I could even see it get to a point where the best gaming laptop deals include a subscription to PlayStation Plus, just like many of them do with Xbox Game Pass.

I know some people may be rolling their eyes at the potential of another game store on PC, but face it — competition and accessibility are great for this industry. Xbox has done a wonderful job of monopolizing the game subscription model for PC and mobile devices. But as we’ve seen with its latest price bump (from $15 to $20 per month), I’m not exactly happy with where this trend is going. Unless Xbox has some strong competition, I don’t see why the price wouldn’t increase again in the coming years.

I’m sure Sony is concerned about its console sales, however. Conversely, Xbox gave up on that notion a long time ago . Phil Spencer even said, "If [selling more consoles than Sony and Nintendo] was our approach, we wouldn’t put our games on PC.”

But, come on, PlayStation, give us laptop users some much-deserved love. I promise I’ll still buy the PS6.