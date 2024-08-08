How to Xbox game share: Game Pass is getting to pricey, so it's time to share

How-to
By
published

Yes, you can share your Xbox Game Pass subscription

Bloomberg / Contributor
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

It's time to learn how to Xbox game share, which counts for Game Pass and your entire Xbox game library.

Xbox raised its Game Pass prices and made it more confusing than ever to figure out what you need to experience the games you want to play. If you want everything, it's $20 for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. You and I both know it's time to split that cost with a friend. (Only two people can share their libraries at a time.)

We don't know if this is the last time Xbox will raise its prices, so start splitting the cost now and save yourself some money. Here's how to Xbox game share on PC and Xbox.

How to Xbox game share on PC

Xbox game share

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Sharing games on PC is a relatively simple process.

Step 1. You've probably already done this, but log in to the Microsoft Store on your PC with the account that is subscribed to Xbox Game Pass.

Step 2. Now hop onto the Xbox app and sign in with the account you want to link to.

Step 3. Once you're signed in, go to Settings > Accounts. Now click on Change my Microsoft Store account and then Use the account with Game Pass subscription.

How to Xbox game share on Xbox

How to Xbox game share on Xbox

(Image credit: Future Publishing / Contributor)

Sharing on Xbox takes a few more steps than it should.

Step 1. Once logged into your Xbox, click the Xbox button and head to the left side of the screen to Add New.

Step 2. Log in using the account you want to share with and set it up if you haven't already.

Step 3. With that account, go to Settings > Personalization > My home Xbox. Now you want to click Make this my home Xbox.

Yes, the secondary account technically needs to be the primary account holder of the console, and vice versa, with the other console you're trying to connect to. 

The only caveat with doing this is that you need to be connected to the internet if you're playing games that your account owns. Otherwise, Xbox will block you until it can verify that you own it.

Additionally, the Home Xbox can only be changed five times in one year. This is ridiculous, but that's the way it is, so don't go bouncing around if you don't need to.

Can we play the same game at the same time?

Yes, but you cannot play the same game on the same account. 

As long as you're playing on separate accounts, the accounts you are usually assigned, then you should have no problem playing the same game.

MORE FROM LAPTOP MAG

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 1,117 deals
Filters
Arrow
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
(1TB SSD)
Our Review
1
ASUS - ROG Strix SCAR 18”...
Best Buy
$2,999.99
View Deal
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
2
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE...
Amazon
$925
View Deal
Low Stock
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (Gen 7)
(1TB 16GB RAM)
3
Lenovo Legion Slim 5i Gen 8...
Walmart
View Deal
Alienware m17 R5 AMD Advantage
Our Review
4
Alienware m17 R5
Dell
View Deal
MSI Titan GT77 HX
Our Review
5
MSI 17.3" Titan GT77HX Gaming...
BHPhoto
Preorder
Dell G16 (7620)
(4TB Black)
6
Dell G16 7620 16-inch - Core...
Back Market (US)
View Deal
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
(1TB 32GB RAM)
Our Review
7
ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 18"...
antonline
View Deal
MSI Katana 15
(15.6-inch 1TB)
8
MSI Katana A15 AI 15.6” 144Hz...
Amazon
$1,299.99
View Deal
MSI Titan GT77 HX
(17.3-inch 1TB)
Our Review
9
MSI Titan GT77 17.3" UHD...
Amazon
View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU604
(1TB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
10
ASUS - ROG Zephyrus M16 16"...
Best Buy
$1,949.99
View Deal
Load more deals
Rami Tabari
Rami Tabari
Editor

Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.