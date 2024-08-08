How to Xbox game share: Game Pass is getting to pricey, so it's time to share

It's time to learn how to Xbox game share, which counts for Game Pass and your entire Xbox game library.

Xbox raised its Game Pass prices and made it more confusing than ever to figure out what you need to experience the games you want to play. If you want everything, it's $20 for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. You and I both know it's time to split that cost with a friend. (Only two people can share their libraries at a time.)

We don't know if this is the last time Xbox will raise its prices, so start splitting the cost now and save yourself some money. Here's how to Xbox game share on PC and Xbox.

How to Xbox game share on PC

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Sharing games on PC is a relatively simple process.

Step 1. You've probably already done this, but log in to the Microsoft Store on your PC with the account that is subscribed to Xbox Game Pass.

Step 2. Now hop onto the Xbox app and sign in with the account you want to link to.

Step 3. Once you're signed in, go to Settings > Accounts. Now click on Change my Microsoft Store account and then Use the account with Game Pass subscription.

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How to Xbox game share on Xbox

(Image credit: Future Publishing / Contributor)

Sharing on Xbox takes a few more steps than it should.

Step 1. Once logged into your Xbox, click the Xbox button and head to the left side of the screen to Add New.

Step 2. Log in using the account you want to share with and set it up if you haven't already.

Step 3. With that account, go to Settings > Personalization > My home Xbox. Now you want to click Make this my home Xbox.

Yes, the secondary account technically needs to be the primary account holder of the console, and vice versa, with the other console you're trying to connect to.

The only caveat with doing this is that you need to be connected to the internet if you're playing games that your account owns. Otherwise, Xbox will block you until it can verify that you own it.

Additionally, the Home Xbox can only be changed five times in one year. This is ridiculous, but that's the way it is, so don't go bouncing around if you don't need to.

Can we play the same game at the same time?

Yes, but you cannot play the same game on the same account.

As long as you're playing on separate accounts, the accounts you are usually assigned, then you should have no problem playing the same game.