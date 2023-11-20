Our new favorite gaming 'laptop' is just $450 in this early Black Friday deal
Fooled you! It's none other than the Asus ROG Ally
Black Friday 2023 is on Nov. 24, 2023, but we’re already seeing some fiery deals on the top products from laptops to phones. The Asus ROG Ally really shook things up in the handheld gaming PC space when it launched earlier this year, and now it's the season where it's the best time to buy.
If you loved the Nintendo Switch and are an avid PC gamer, the Asus ROG Ally makes the most sense to jump into. It offers everything you love about the Switch except it takes it a step further to introduce a universe of games that you likely already own.
This Best Buy Black Friday sale offers the standard Asus ROG Ally on sale for $449, while the Extreme Asus ROG Ally is currently on sale for $619.
Best Black Friday Asus ROG Ally deal
Asus ROG Ally:
$599 $449 @ Best Buy
Overview: The Asus ROG Ally is arguably the best gaming 'laptop' for its price.
Features: 7-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 7ms response time, 100% sRGB color gamut, 500-nit peak brightness, Gorilla Glass DXC/Victus protected, IPS touch screen display. Smart Amp, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers. ROG intelligent cooling. Windows 11 Home. AMD Ryzen Z1 APU with RDNA3 graphics. 16GB LPDDR5 RAM. 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD. Up to 2 hours gaming life, 6.8 hours video playback.
Release date: June. 2023
Price check: Asus $599
Upgrade option: Asus ROG Ally Extreme
$699 $619 @ Best Buy
Price history: This deal matches the lowest price to date for the ROG Ally at Best Buy.
Reviews: Across our most popular brands we agree that while the ROG Ally wasn't quite the Steam Deck killer we had hoped for, it remains a top-tier option for gaming on the go.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★½ | T3: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want on-the-go access to all of your gaming libraries across Steam, Epic Games, Xbox, etc. right out of the box on a bright, colorful display.
Don't buy it if: You already own a Steam Deck, it's not the Valve-crushing competitor we hoped for. If you're not one for on-the-go gaming, this is a lot of money to spend on a device you might not make full use of.
