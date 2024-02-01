Accidentally purchased something on PS5? Or maybe that shiny new AAA game is not what you expected? Well, to refund a game on PS5 you might have to jump through a few hoops.

Before you do anything with your purchase, please read very carefully about how to refund a game on PS5 below.

How to refund a game on PS5

Regardless of what type of content this is, you're going to have to contact PlayStation Support. But let's break down the three types of refunds you might be seeking.

Games, Add-ons: Games, downloadable content, in-game consumables and season passes are lumped into this section. You're eligible for a refund for 14 days after purchase. However, if you start to download or stream the content, it will void your eligibility unless the "content is faulty." We've seen faulty content before, like with Cyberpunk 2077 when it first launched.

Subscriptions: If you purchase any subscription through the PlayStation Store, you'll have 14 days to request a refund. However, PlayStation will reduce the refund amount depending on how many days you've used the service before cancelling.

Pre-Orders: You are eligible for a refund anytime before the official release date of the content. However, after the release, you're eligible for a refund for 14 days after purchase. But then it gets lumped into Games, Add-ons, which means that if you start to download or stream the content, it will void your eligibility.

That's all the basic refunds, but there's also a sale difference refund that I can't find on the official PlayStation site, but I can confirm it happened to me. I bought Mortal Kombat 11 for full price and the next day it went on sale. I called the PlayStation support line and was able to get refunded the difference.

I cannot guarantee that will work for everyone, but it did for me at the time. Regardless if any of the above methods void your eligibility for a refund, it's always worth calling the support line and talking it out with them (be nice, it works wonders).