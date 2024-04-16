Hollow Knight Silksong might be at Nintendo Indie World showcase on April 17: Here's how to watch

Nintendo just announced its latest Indie World showcase to debut 20 minutes of announcements and updates on indie games coming to the Nintendo Switch.

It has been an interesting ride for Nintendo Switch games lately, especially with the recent release of Mario vs. Donkey Kong and Princess Peach: Showtime. But fans have been anticipating the release date announcement of Hollow Knight: Silksong for quite some time now. Is this where we'll finally see it unveiled?

To know for sure, you'll have to tune into the Nintendo Indie World showcase on April 17 at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET. Here's how.

How to watch Nintendo Indie World showcase on April 17

So, where do you watch the Nintendo Indie World showcase on April 17? Here, I'll make it super easy for you.

The Nintendo Indie World showcase airs on April 17 at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET. If you think you're going to forget, just click that little "Notify me" button in the video window. That should send an alert on your phone or browser if you have notifications enabled.

Hollow Knight: Silksong was announced 5 years ago now, and we have seen trailers and long gameplay footage pop in and out over the years, but we have yet to see an official release date. Is it really possible that Hollow Knight: Silksong will make an appearance here? Well, yes.

We actually saw Hollow Knight: Silksong appear on the Microsoft Store page earlier this month, on April 1 (yes, it's still there). And we've seen Hollow Knight: Silksong get rated both in Korea and Australia. It might be time to gear up, folks.

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We know that Hollow Knight: Silksong will be launching day one on Game Pass and be available for purchase on all modern consoles and last-gen consoles as well as Windows, macOS, and Linux.

For news, rumors, and updates on everything Nintendo-related, and all things tech, follow Laptop Mag on Twitter, Facebook, and Flipboard for the latest word as it arrives.