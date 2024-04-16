Hollow Knight Silksong might be at Nintendo Indie World showcase on April 17: Here's how to watch
Is it false hope or will it be our time to shine in the Knight?
Nintendo just announced its latest Indie World showcase to debut 20 minutes of announcements and updates on indie games coming to the Nintendo Switch.
It has been an interesting ride for Nintendo Switch games lately, especially with the recent release of Mario vs. Donkey Kong and Princess Peach: Showtime. But fans have been anticipating the release date announcement of Hollow Knight: Silksong for quite some time now. Is this where we'll finally see it unveiled?
To know for sure, you'll have to tune into the Nintendo Indie World showcase on April 17 at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET. Here's how.
How to watch Nintendo Indie World showcase on April 17
So, where do you watch the Nintendo Indie World showcase on April 17? Here, I'll make it super easy for you.
The Nintendo Indie World showcase airs on April 17 at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET. If you think you're going to forget, just click that little "Notify me" button in the video window. That should send an alert on your phone or browser if you have notifications enabled.
Hollow Knight: Silksong was announced 5 years ago now, and we have seen trailers and long gameplay footage pop in and out over the years, but we have yet to see an official release date. Is it really possible that Hollow Knight: Silksong will make an appearance here? Well, yes.
We actually saw Hollow Knight: Silksong appear on the Microsoft Store page earlier this month, on April 1 (yes, it's still there). And we've seen Hollow Knight: Silksong get rated both in Korea and Australia. It might be time to gear up, folks.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
We know that Hollow Knight: Silksong will be launching day one on Game Pass and be available for purchase on all modern consoles and last-gen consoles as well as Windows, macOS, and Linux.
For news, rumors, and updates on everything Nintendo-related, and all things tech, follow Laptop Mag on Twitter, Facebook, and Flipboard for the latest word as it arrives.
More from Laptop Mag
Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.