This new bendable LG gaming monitor is flexible in more ways than one

LG just couldn't wait until CES 2025 to show off its latest and greatest hardware, so on Monday, it took the wraps off a pair of enticing new gaming monitors.

At first glance, you may be unable to tell the difference between the two monitors. Both are 45-inch 21:9 ultra-wide OLED gaming monitors with a 5K resolution (5,120 x 2,160) and support for LG's Dual-Mode that allows you to switch instantly between eight screen-resolution and refresh rate combinations.

The big difference is the literal flexibility of the higher-end model, the LG 45GX990A, which can transform from a curved display to a flat panel.

Here's a closer look at both options, which we expect to get our hands on at CES 2025 in Las Vegas from January 7-10.

Bend but don't break

Typically, bending your monitor is a tragedy; I still lament the loss of my Dell UltraSharp 27 that was bent by a falling cabinet. However, in the case of the LG 45GX990A, bending it is one of the main selling points.

The monitor can go from a 900R curvature to a completely flat panel in moments. If you aren't familiar, 900R is an aggressive curve; the typical range for curved monitors is between 1800R and 4000R, so this isn't just a minor difference when transitioning from flat to curved.

If you're wondering why you might want to switch between flat and curved, there are a couple of potential reasons. One would be if you rely on your monitor to watch content with multiple people; a curved display is geared for a solo user. Some people also find specific games and apps are better suited to a flat monitor, but this can be due to visual glitches caused by software that isn't optimized for a curved panel.

Gamers will be happy with its fantastic 0.03ms response time, and its ports cover DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1, and USB-C with 90W power delivery. Finally, it is certified for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

(Image credit: LG)

A powerful curve

If you're fine sticking with a curved display 100% of the time, the LG 45HX950A gives you everything found in the 990A above, but it's locked at an even more aggressive 800R curvature.

The OLED panel also features a 4-side "Virtually Borderless" design, allowing the monitor to essentially disappear and serve as a window to your content.

Game smarter, not harder

If a 45-inch panel is excessive for your setup, you may want to turn to the LG UltraGear 39GX90SA, which is powered by webOS. That gives you built-in gaming and streaming services without plugging anything into it.

The panel is a 39-inch 21:9 OLED with an 800R curvature, matching the 45HX950A. LG also boasts about its "space-saving L-shaped stand" for this monitor but, regrettably, hasn't offered any photos just yet.

The display also features multiple USB Type-C ports, so you may be able to skip the USB Type-C hub with this monitor on your desk.

What's next?

If you're wondering how much these monitors will cost and when you will be able to buy them, so are we. Unfortunately, those details aren't available at this time.

Laptop Mag staff are descending in force on CES 2025 in Las Vegas next month, so we expect to have photos and hands-on impressions to share with you before CES wraps up on January 10.

LG's gaming monitor lineup is certainly intriguing, but we'll have to see if its enough to claim any Laptop Laurels for Best of CES 2025.