5 Xbox controller deals you don't want to miss on Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is here, and while we've already been seeing great deals all week for some of the biggest tech out there, today is a particularly special day, as everything that hasn't been sold out is even cheaper than before! Xbox controllers are no different, as Microsoft has put a ton on sale on the Xbox store. Beyond just that, we also have a deal on a Scuf controller, alongside one from Razer!

Perhaps the best deal comes in the form of the base Xbox Wireless Controller now $40 at Xbox. You can never go wrong with the base model, unless you're a player of competitive shooters, which we would then recommend a pro controller like the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 now $104 at Xbox.

Best Cyber Monday Xbox Controllers

Xbox Wireless Controller: $60 now $40 @ Xbox

You can't go wrong with a base Xbox controller, regardless of if you're playing on an Xbox console or Windows PC. Not only is the Xbox button layout what's used for a majority of PC apps, but the latest iteration of the controller is particularly ergonomic. And now, it's $20 off, making it only $40 for this great controller.

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2: $129 $104 @ Xbox

It's no secret that Xbox controllers are known for being on the more affordable side, especially when compared to PlayStation's DualSense, or even Nintendo's Joy Cons. But if you're someone seeking the most premium experience out of your controllers, featuring back pedals, trigger locks, rubberized grip, and adjustable tension thumb sticks,

Xbox Wireless Controller: Stormcloud Vapor Special Edition: $69 $44 @ Xbox

While otherwise similar to the standard Xbox Wireless Controller, this comes with the Stormcloud Vapor design wrapping around it. It features a dark blue and black pattern, nearly resembling a puff of smoke or a woven blanket folded atop itself. Regardless, this is $25 off and makes for the perfect buy if you want a slightly fancier controller.

SCUF Instinct Pro: $219 $189 @ Scuf

Scuf controllers are some of the best you can get if you're a big fan of competitive shooters and need the back paddles, adjustable instant triggers, on-slip performance grip, and remappable paddles. And now, you can get them for $30 off.