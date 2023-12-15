Windows 11 Pro drops to just $25 in this epic end-of-year deal

If you've waited this long to upgrade to Windows 11 Pro, Stack Social's generous software deals offer some incentive. For a limited time, you can get Windows 11 Pro for just $24.97, which is $117 or 87% off its regular retail price of $199. You don't often see Windows 11 Pro priced this cheap. It's $150 cheaper than Amazon's current asking price.

Windows 11 Pro is ideal for work professionals who prioritize productivity, cloud management, and data protection. Windows 11 Pro's fresh new look lets you make the most of your desktop.

Today's best Windows 11 deals

Microsoft Windows 11 Pro: $199 $25 @Stack Social

Save 87% on Windows 11 Pro. From the manufacturer: Windows 11 is a driving force for innovation. It’s an enduring platform for each one of us to create. And it's home for over a billion people to do their jobs, live their dreams and connect with the people they love. Price check: Microsoft $199 | Amazon $150 via on-page coupon

In our Windows 11 review, we found its modern yet simple user interface, gorgeous new backgrounds and stable performance impressive. New Windows 11 Pro users will notice changes to the Taskbar. Cortana, Microsoft's voice assistant, is no longer pre-installed. However, you can download it separately from the Microsoft app store. There's also a Task View icon, Widgets, and Teams Chat.

The minimum system requirements to install Windows 11 on your PC are: a dual-core 1-GHz 8th Gen dual-core Intel Core CPU, AMD Ryzen 2000 or later, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, GPU compatible with DirectX 12 or later.

There's no telling when Stack Social's Windows 11 Pro deal ends, so grab it while you can.