Verizon back to school phone deals: Up to $1000 off plus NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV for free

Verizon back to school deals take up to $1,000 off select phones when you trade in an eligible device in any condition. If you're upgrading your daily driver for the fall, you could walk away with a free $999 phone like the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Pixel 7 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro.

What's more, Verizon is throwing in a free subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV (valued at $449). This limited time offer applies to NFL Sunday Ticket season 2023-2024 only. In terms of phone deals, this is one of the best you can get right now. Especially for football fans.

Eligible devices for this Verizon freebie are: The Samsung Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Google Pixel Fold, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro,. Motorola Edge+ (2022), and iPhone 14 series. You must activate your phone and redeem this offer within 60 days of purchase by Dec.13, 2023.

New Verizon customers must purchase a new phone and open a new line on Verizon Unlimited Plus. Existing Verizon customers may purchase an eligible phone and upgrade an existing line on Unlimited Plus, or add a new line on the Unlimited Plus plan.

That's just one of the many back to school savings going on at Verizon right now. See Verizon's current promos and our favorite deals below.

Today's best Verizon phone deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: $999 free @ Verizon w/ trade-in

Purchase the Galaxy Z Flip 5 at Verizon and save up to $1000 when you trade in an eligible device and open a new line under a qualifying Verizon Unlimited plan. Your rebate will appear on your monthly bill as credits over the course of 36-months. This deal includes a free subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV (valued at $449).

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold: $1,799 up to $1,000 off @ Verizon w/ trade-in

Save up to $1,000 on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 at Verizon when you trade-in an eligible device and activate in on a qualifying Verizon Unlimited Plan. This deal includes a free subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. (valued at $449).

Apple iPhone 14 Pro: $999 free @ Verizon w/ trade-in

Save up to $1,000 on the Phone 14 Pro via Verizon's trade-in offer. Get the maximum trade-in value for your old phone and the iPhone 14 Pro is yours, free. To qualify, you must trade-in an eligible device and open a new line under Verizon's 5G Unlimited plan. Your rebate will appear on your monthly bill as credits over the course of 36-months. This deal includes a free subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV (valued at $449).

Google Pixel 7 Pro: $999 free @ Verizon w/ trade-in

Get the Pixel 7 Pro for free (up to $900 off) when you trade in an eligible device and open a new line. Your savings will appear on your plan's monthly billing statement. The Pixel 7 Pro packs a 6.7-inch, QHD+ 120Hz display and the same specs as the Pixel 7. Just about the only difference is the cameras which includes a 48MP telephoto 5x optical zoom, 50MP wide-angle and 12MP ultra-wide angle with autofocus. This deal includes a free subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV (valued at $449).

Google Pixel 7: $599 free @ Verizon w/ new line

Get the Google Pixel 7 for free when you open a new line on a Verizon Unlimited Plus plan. The Google Pixel 7 Pro is the smartphone to buy if you want the best Android experience. This deal includes a free subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV (valued at $449).