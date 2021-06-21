This Dell Mobile USB-C Hub and Speakerphone is now 45% off

The new Dell MH3021 USB-C Hub allows you to connect to multiple devices while also acting as a speakerphone. The device provides you with an all-in-one connectivity and conferencing solution.

Thanks to this Amazon Prime Day deal, you can save 45% on the Dell USB-C Hub which is a savings of $62.00. For just $137.99 you can turn your laptop into a mobile workstation.

Dell MH3021 USB-C Hub deal

Dell MH3021 USB-C Hub: was $199.99 now $137.99 @Amazon With the Dell Mobile MH3021 USB-C Hub you get the ability to connect multiple monitors at 4K and 60Hz via USB-C or HDMI. You also get 2 USB-A ports and a built-in speakerphone for conferencing. View Deal

Whether you're working remotely or in the office the Dell MH3021 Mobile USB-C Hub gives you all the ports you need in a small lightweight form factor. With a wrap-around USB-C cable and a second USB-C port, the Mobile Adapter Speakerphone lets you plug in a power adapter for 90W USB-C PD passthrough charging, while providing access to two USB-A ports that are rated for up to 10 Gbps speeds, and an HDMI 2.0 port with support for 4K HDR at 60Hz refresh rates.

You can also enjoy a seamless conferencing experience with the built-in integrated omnidirectional microphone with Echo and noise cancelation that ensures your conference calls are crystal clear. Thanks to this Amazon Prime Day deal you can save $62 while expanding the capabilities of your laptop.

Prime Day ends June 22 so be sure to check out our Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals hub for the best Prime Day discounts.