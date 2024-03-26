The Acer Swift Go is one of our favorite laptops under $1,000—grab it for its lowest price yet in this last-chance Amazon Big Spring Sale deal

If you're searching for a new laptop, Amazon's Big Spring Sale is the best place to look right now. We've seen fantastic laptop deals over the past week, including a first time discount on the Acer Swift Go 14. Act fast to grab the powerful Acer Swift Go 14 for just $899 on Amazon. Typically $999, that's $100 in savings and the lowest price we've seen for this laptop at Amazon. This is one of the best laptop deals you still have time to get from Amazon's sale.

The Acer Swift Go 14 sports Intel's latest Intel Core Ultra 7 processor for top-tier performance. Plus, as if MacBook-Pro-rivaling performance wasn't enough for its $899 price tag, this Swift Go 14 flaunts a gorgeous 14-inch 2.8K OLED display that produces excellent contrast and vivid colors.

Amazon's Big Spring sale ends Monday, March at 11:59 p.m. ET so make haste to snag this unprecedented discount. If you want more options to peruse on your laptop search, check out the best laptop deals or the best MacBook deals for March.

Today's best Acer Swift Go deal