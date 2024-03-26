The Acer Swift Go is one of our favorite laptops under $1,000—grab it for its lowest price yet in this last-chance Amazon Big Spring Sale deal
Grab this Acer Swift Go 14 configuration at a $100 discount
If you're searching for a new laptop, Amazon's Big Spring Sale is the best place to look right now. We've seen fantastic laptop deals over the past week, including a first time discount on the Acer Swift Go 14. Act fast to grab the powerful Acer Swift Go 14 for just $899 on Amazon. Typically $999, that's $100 in savings and the lowest price we've seen for this laptop at Amazon. This is one of the best laptop deals you still have time to get from Amazon's sale.
The Acer Swift Go 14 sports Intel's latest Intel Core Ultra 7 processor for top-tier performance. Plus, as if MacBook-Pro-rivaling performance wasn't enough for its $899 price tag, this Swift Go 14 flaunts a gorgeous 14-inch 2.8K OLED display that produces excellent contrast and vivid colors.
Amazon's Big Spring sale ends Monday, March at 11:59 p.m. ET so make haste to snag this unprecedented discount. If you want more options to peruse on your laptop search, check out the best laptop deals or the best MacBook deals for March.
Today's best Acer Swift Go deal
Acer Swift Go 14 Laptop
Was:
$999
Now: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FDisplay-Experiences-Processor-LPDDR5X-SFG14-72-72YK%2Fdp%2FB0CNDX49H6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$899 @ Amazon
Overview:
Save $100 on the Acer Swift Go 14 powered by Intel's Core Ultra 7 155H processor in this limited time deal on Amazon.
Features: 14-inch 2.8K 90Hz OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, Intel Arc graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 1440p QHD webcam, Windows 11 Home
Launch date: December 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price we've ever seen this Acer Swift Go 14 configuration.
Price check: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8957516-14389655?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://store.acer.com/en-us/swift-go-14-laptop-sfg14-72-72yk" data-link-merchant="store.acer.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Acer $999
Reviews: When our brands tested the updated Acer Swift Go 14 featuring Intel's new chips, they noted improved performance and battery life over previous gen, and a sturdy, stylish build that usually accompanies the Swift Go line.
Laptop Mag: <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/laptops/acer-swift-go-14-intel-core-ultra-review" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="store.acer.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★★ | Tom's Guide: <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/acer-swift-go-14-2023" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="store.acer.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★ (SFG14-72T-71QF model)
Buy it if: You need a powerful laptop with a gorgeous OLED display that won't break the bank. The Acer Swift Go 14 is just as powerful as Apple's MacBook Pro M3, so it'll handle demanding software with ease — all at an affordable $899 price.
Don't buy it if: You need a laptop with a longer-lasting battery. This Swift Go 14 can last almost 10 hours on a single charge, but if you need a longer 14-hour battery life, check out this <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1710305-REG/apple_mly33ll_a_13_6_macbook_air_m2.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="store.acer.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">$899 deal on Apple's MacBook Air M2 at B&H instead.
