Target Circle Week 2024: My 15+ favorite deals from the big sale

Target Circle Week deals are now live with spring discounts on all things tech. From now through April 13, shop fantastic deals on select laptops, tablets, headphones, wearables, video games and more. To take advantage of this week's sale, join Target Circle Rewards Program. It's free to join and you get perks like access to exclusive deals and earn 1% of reward savings on purchases.

Target Circle Week also slashes up to 50% off select video games , prices start from just $19.99. Choose from a range of popular titles for PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. Add to cart to see your Target Circle deal price at checkout.

Target Circle is free so if you're not a member yet, join now to shop these excellent deals. Target Circle Week continues through April 13. See more of my recommended Target Circle Week discounts below.

Top Target Circle Week deals

Microsoft Surface Pro 9: <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=laptopmag-us&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fmicrosoft-surface-pro-9-13-tablet-intel-core-i5-1235u-8gb-ram-256gb-ssd-sapphire-12th-gen-i5-1235u-deca-core-2880-x-1920-pixelsense-flow-display%2F-%2FA-87914079%3F" data-link-merchant="goto.target.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $1,099 now $799

Save $300 on the versatile Microsoft Surface Pro 9. We didn't get to test it, however, Surface Pro 9 reviews across our brands, <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/microsoft-surface-pro-9-5g" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="goto.target.com"">TechRadar, <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/microsoft-surface-pro-9-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="goto.target.com"">Tom's Guide, <a href="https://www.t3.com/reviews/microsoft-surface-pro-9-review" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="goto.target.com"">T3, and <a href="https://www.windowscentral.com/hardware/surface/surface-pro-9-review" data-link-merchant="windowscentral.com"" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="goto.target.com"">Windows Central average 4 out of 5-stars. The overall consensus is that it's a slim, lightweight Windows tablet/laptop hybrid with great performance. Features: 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense 120Hz touchscreen, Intel Evo Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, 256GB SSD, stylus support, 1080p camera, Windows 11 Home with Copilot

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3: <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=laptopmag-us&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fmicrosoft-surface-laptop-go-3-12-4-touchscreen-intel-core-i5-1235u-8gb-ram-256gb-ssd-sandstone-intel-core-i5-1235u-deca-core-1536-x-1024-display%2F-%2FA-90118301" data-link-merchant="goto.target.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $799 now $699

Save $100 on the sleek and portable Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3. In our <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/microsoft-surface-laptop-go-3" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="goto.target.com"">Surface Laptop Go 3 review, we liked its thin, light stunning design and great speakers. Though we thought it was a little pricey for its performance, at $100 off, we can't be mad at that. Boasting a premium design and great typing experience, the Surface Laptop Go 3 is a cheaper MacBook Air alternative. Features: 12.4-inch (1536 x 1024) touchscreen, i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Apple iPad 10 iOS Tablet: <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=laptopmag-us&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fapple-ipad-10-9-inch-wi-fi-2022-10th-generation%2F-%2FA-87877683%3F" data-link-merchant="goto.target.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $449 now $349

For a limited time, save $100 on the 10th generation iPad. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than its predecessor. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6.

Apple iPad mini 6 iOS Tablet: <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fapple-ipad-mini-wi-fi-64gb-2021-6th-generation-starlight%2F-%2FA-77615842" data-link-merchant="target.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $499 now $399

Save $100 on the iPad mini 6. Apple's 6th gen compact tablet packs an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi 6 support. There's a 12MP wide angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment.

Apple Watch SE 2: <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=laptopmag-us&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fapple-watch-se-gps-2023-2nd-generation-aluminum-case-with-sport-loop%2F-%2FA-89957929%3F" data-link-merchant="goto.target.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $249 now $199

Save $50 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app.

Apple Watch Series 9: <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=laptopmag-us&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fapple-watch-series-9-gps-aluminum-case-with-sport-loop%2F-%2FA-89957941%3F" data-link-merchant="goto.target.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $429 now $349

Save $80 on the Apple Watch Series 9 GPS smartwatch. The Apple Watch Series 9 features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8 including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display and new double tap gesture.

Apple AirPods 2 Earbuds: <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=laptopmag-us&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fapple-airpods-2nd-generation-with-charging-case%2F-%2FA-54191097" data-link-merchant="goto.target.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $129 now $89

Save $40 on the AirPods 2 with lightning Charging Case. These wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Get up to 24 hours total listening time with the included charging case. This one of the best AirPods deals in town.

Beats Studio Buds Headphones: <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=laptopmag-us&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fbeats-studio-buds-true-wireless-noise-cancelling-bluetooth-earbuds%2F-%2FA-83727077" data-link-merchant="goto.target.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $149 now $99

Save $50 on Beats Studio Buds. They deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ship with three sets of eartips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. What's more, the Beats Studio Buds are IPX4-rated sweat and water resistant and provide up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with charging case).

Beats Studio Pro Headphones: <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=laptopmag-us&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fbeats-studio-pro-bluetooth-wireless-headphones%2F-%2FA-89459966%3F" data-link-merchant="goto.target.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $349 now $199

Save $150 on the Beats Studio Pro, the best AirPods Max alternatives. For less money, Beats Studio Pro headphones offer better sound, battery life, and enhanced compatibility. Features: Bluetooth connectivity, active-noise cancelling (ANC), personalized spatial audio, Apple and Android compatible, lossless audio via USB-C, 3.5mm port, up to 40 hours if battery life on a full charge.

PopSockets Phone Grips: <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=laptopmag-us&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fpl%2F267080586" data-link-merchant="goto.target.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">from $6 with Target Circle

PopSockets are available in an array of colors and designs starting from $6 for Target Circle Week. It helps users maintain a secure grip while using the phone to prevent accidental drops. This nifty phone accessory also has an expanding kickstand which makes it easy to prop the phone up on a flat surface.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown: <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=laptopmag-us&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fprince-of-persia-the-lost-crown-nintendo-switch%2F-%2FA-89395802" data-link-merchant="goto.target.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $49 now $29

Lowest price! Save $20 on the best-selling Nintendo Switch game, Prince of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. Since its release in Jan. 2024, it's been getting rave reviews from satisfied Switch owners. The game's great action, epic boss battles and smooth combat makes it a popular pick up for adventure game lovers. Add it to your collection for its lowest price yet and immerse yourself into a Persian mythological fantasy game.

Xbox Wireless Controller (Dream Vapor Special Edition): <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fxbox-series-x-s-wireless-controller-dream-vapor-special-edition%2F-%2FA-90845541" data-link-merchant="target.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $52 $42 @ Target

Lowest price! Now $10 off ($27 off list) for Target Circle Week, the (Dream Vapor Special Edition Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller is at an all-time low price. By design, the Dream Vapor Special Edition's pink and purple color swirl is unique to every controller. It easily pairs and switches between multiple devices. It works with PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Android, and iOS.

Xbox Elite Controller Series 2: <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fxbox-elite-core-wireless-controller-blue%2F-%2FA-88533777" data-link-merchant="target.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $139 now $93

Lowest price! For a limited time, save $36 on the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller. Microsoft's Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series is the ultimate pro level gamepad. Interchangeable thumbstick and paddle shapes along with custom profile settings let you tailor it to your unique gaming style. The controller lasts up to 40 hours on a single charge and has Impulse Triggers and adjustable tension thumb grips. It works with PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

Backbone One Mobile Controller: <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=laptopmag-us&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fbackbone-one-mobile-gaming-controller-for-iphone-playstation-edition-white-lightning%2F-%2FA-86824579" data-link-merchant="goto.target.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $99 now $69

Want one to match your PS5, while making the most of remote play? The PlayStation Edition brings the same aesthetics as Sony's latest console along with Backbone's fantastic ergonomics and button design.

PowerA Joy-Con Charging Dock: <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=laptopmag-us&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fpowera-joy-con-charging-dock-for-nintendo-switch%2F-%2FA-52101562" data-link-merchant="goto.target.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $22 now $14

If you have multiple Joy-Cons and you frequently have Switch game nights, this charging dock from PowerA is a super helpful accessory. Your Switch can only charge two Joy-Cons at once, and this charging station lets you charge four at a time.