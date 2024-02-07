Surface Laptop Studio 2 gets massive $500 price slash in epic Microsoft Store deal

Microsoft Store deals knocks up to $500 off various Surface Laptop Studio 2 configurations today. As part of the sale, you can get the 1TB model Surface Laptop Studio 2 with RTX 4060 and 64GB RAM for $2,799. It normally costs $3299, so that's $500 in savings and the lowest price we could find for this configuration. If it sells out, you can get it from Best Buy for the same price. By far, this is one of the best Surface deals of the season.

Microsoft's Surface Laptop Studio 2 is one of the best MacBook Pro alternatives around. For context, it beat the breaks off the MacBook Pro M3 in overall benchmark performance tests. If you want a powerhouse by your side for heavy productivity and graphics intensive tasks, the Surface Laptop Studio 2 makes a great companion. Especially at this tempting price.

Today's best Surface Laptop Studio 2 deal