Surface Laptop Studio 2 gets massive $500 price slash in epic Microsoft Store deal
Surface Laptop Studio 2 sees huge $500 price drop
Microsoft Store deals knocks up to $500 off various Surface Laptop Studio 2 configurations today. As part of the sale, you can get the 1TB model Surface Laptop Studio 2 with RTX 4060 and 64GB RAM for $2,799. It normally costs $3299, so that's $500 in savings and the lowest price we could find for this configuration. If it sells out, you can get it from Best Buy for the same price. By far, this is one of the best Surface deals of the season.
Microsoft's Surface Laptop Studio 2 is one of the best MacBook Pro alternatives around. For context, it beat the breaks off the MacBook Pro M3 in overall benchmark performance tests. If you want a powerhouse by your side for heavy productivity and graphics intensive tasks, the Surface Laptop Studio 2 makes a great companion. Especially at this tempting price.
Today's best Surface Laptop Studio 2 deal
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 RTX 4060
Was: $3,299
Now: $2,799 @ Microsoft
Overview: For a limited time, Microsoft is slashing up to $500 off the Surface Laptop Studio 2.
Features: 14.4-inch, (2400 x 1600) 120Hz touch screen, Intel Evo Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 64GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 1TB SSD
Product launched: October 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price we could find for this Surface Laptop Studio 2 configuration.
Price comparison: Best Buy $2,799
Reviews consensus: In our Surface Laptop Studio 2 hands-on review, we liked its versatile design, powerful performance, and haptic keyboard. We also found the magnetic Surface Pen easy to use and its rated 18-hour battery life impressive.
Laptop Mag: Hands-on | Toms Guide: ★★★★½ |TechRadar ★★★★
Buy it if: You're looking for a solid MacBook Pro M3 alternative for maximum productivity, creative tasks and gaming. As sister site Tom's Guide reports, it notched a multi-core score of 12,779 on GeekBench performance tests vs the MacBook Pro M3's score of 11,870.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop solely for checking emails, browsing the internet or streaming content.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
Most Popular
By Hilda Scott