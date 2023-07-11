Skip the Apple Watch and snag one of these Garmin watches and save big $$$

During Amazon Prime Day deals, you can find great savings and discounts on all your back-to-school and early holiday shopping needs. These Smartwatches from Garmin cover all your health, fitness, and performance monitoring needs. Garmin also brings a watch to fit every budget this Amazon Prime Day.

From rugged to elegant, Garmin has a smartwatch to fit your needs, and every one comes with apps that will track your health and fitness. Garmin is known for its world-class GPS tracking, and it shows as each watch allows you to backtrack and find your way home.

From stylish to Mil-Spec certified, these smartwatches from Garmin have you covered this Amazon Prime Day.

Garmin Prime Day Watch Deals

Garmin Fenix 7X Solar: $799.99 $599.99

The Garmin Fenix 7X Solar gives users a rugged outdoor sport with all the health and fitness apps you desire displayed on a huge 1.4-inch color display as well as 28 + days of battery life thanks to solar charging. When you're not monitoring your heart rate, Blood Oxygen levels, or checking how many miles you've done, you can keep a keen on your location thanks to built-in GPS. During Prime, you can save $200 on the Garmin Fenix X7 Solar.

Garmin Forerunner 745: $499.99 $279.99

Swim, bike, run, do it all with the Garmin Forerunner 745 running watch with GPS. The Forerunner 745 is designed with runners in mind. It will help you monitor your training if you improve your performance in triathlon, multisport, cycling, pool swimming, and track running. Featuring a 1.2-inch bright and colorful display, and 30+ hours of battery life, the Forerunner 745 is a powerful workout companion for serious athletes. You can snag the Forerunner 745 @Amazon During Prime Day.

Garmin Venu 2S: $399.99 $249.99

The stylish gold bezel on the Garmin Venu sets itself apart from other smartwatches. It is elegant and features advanced health monitoring and all the fitness features you're looking for. The bright and colorful AMOLED 1.3-inch display allows you to monitor your heart rate and oxygen levels and even choose from one of the 650 songs you've downloaded onto your Venu. During this Prime Day deal, save $150 on the Garmin Venu 2S @Amazon.

Garmin Vivoactive 4S: $329.99 $169.99

This smaller-sized, elegant Garmin Vivoactive smartwatch can monitor heart rate, Oxygen levels, workouts, and more. This sturdy aluminum smartwatch combines dashing looks with high functionality. It includes GPS and the ability to download your favorite songs for your listening via BlueTooth headphones and up to 7 days of battery life. Its bright 1.1-inch touch display gives you access to a large cache of apps. Save over $150 on this smartwatch deal during Amazon Prime Day.