Save your money! Get the Motorola Edge (2022) for a measly $249

Currently over 58% off, the Motorola Edge (2022) is the cheaper Motorola Edge Plus (2023) alternative. If you're shopping around for a budget phone, this fantastic deal should pique your interest.

Right now, you can get yourself an unlocked 2022 Motorola Edge for just $249 at Amazon. It usually costs $599 so that's a hefty savings of $350 and its lowest price ever on Amazon. By comparison it's $150 cheaper than Motorola's current price for the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion. This is one of the best phone deals we've seen this year.

If you don't mind spending more, you can get the Motorola Edge Plus (2023) for $699 ($100 off).

Motorola Edge 2022: $599 $249 @ Amazon

Save 50% on the 2022 Motorola Edge unlocked smartphone. It features a 6.6-inch (2400 x 1080) 144Hz OLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 1050 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. The Motorola also features a 50MP rear camera, 120-degree wide-angle camera and 32MP front-facing selfie camera so you can take photos of yourself living your best life.

The 2022 Motorola Edge is one of the best phones to buy if you want flagship features for less. It packs a gorgeous 6.6-inch (2400 x 1080) 144Hz OLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 1050 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. For documenting and sharing your life, the Motorola Edge equips you with a 50MP rear camera, 120-degree wide-angle camera, and 32MP front-facing camera.

Although we didn't test it, Motorola Edge (2022) reviews at Amazon average 4 out of 5 stars. Android users laud over its processing performance, great-looking OLED display, and ample storage capacity. The phone's 5000mAn battery lasts up to two days — depending on your usage.

Motorola engineers enhanced the 2022 Edge with Dolby Atmos and stereo speakers for streaming music and videos. You'll enjoy an enveloping sound experience with improved bass, cleaner vocals, and more clarity.

This unlocked Motorola Edge (2022) is unlocked and compatible with U.S. wireless carriers AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.