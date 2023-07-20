Save $900 on the Pixel Fold at Verizon and get a free Pixel Watch

The new Google Pixel Fold is now available at Verizon wireless starting from $1,799. As incentive, Verizon's Pixel Fold deals knock up to $900 off Google's first foldable phone. For a limited time, save $900 on the new Pixel Fold when you trade in an eligible device and activate your new Pixel Fold on Verizon's Unlimited Plus plan. To sweeten the deal even more, Verizon is throwing in a free Pixel Watch (valued at $350).

As an alternative, get up to $450 off with trade-in and Verizon Unlimited Welcome plan activation. This generous Pixel Fold deal is open to new and existing Verizon customers. If you're due for an upgrade, it's one of the best phone deals to consider.

Google Pixel Fold: $1,799 $900 off @ Verizon

Google's Pixel Fold is the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 alternative for Android users. It features a Google Tensor G2 with Titan M2 co-processor, 12GB of RAM and is available in 256GB and 512GB storage options.

Capture images with the Pixel Fold's 48MP quad PD, 10.8MP ultra-wide-angle, 10.8MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom and up to 20x Super Res Zoom. This is complemented by a 9.5 MP dual PD front camera and 8MP inner camera.

In our Google Pixel Fold review, we gave it a 4 out of 5-star rating for its slim, sturdy design, bright, vivid display and solid battery life. We also found the phone's Pixel software features and gorgeous Pixel-quality photos impressive. Just about the only bone to pick with the Pixel Fold was its $1,799 price tag. That's why we're excited to share this excellent deal.

At 10 ounces and 5.5 x 3.1 x 0.5 inches when folded, 5.5 x 6.2 x 0.2 inches open, the Pixel fold is more portable than the competition. It's slimmer and lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (9.3 ounces, 6.1 x 2.6 x 0.55-0.62 inches (folded), 6.1 x 5.1 x 0.21 inches (unfolded).

Overall, the Google Pixel Fold is a stunning tablet phone that lets you use both displays independently. It's a worthy upgrade if you want a phone for viewing and interacting with multiple apps at once.