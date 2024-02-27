Save $220! Samsung Galaxy Book 4 deal includes award-winning 2TB portable SSD

The new Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series of AI laptops are now available for purchase at Samsung. com. Four different models make up Samsung's latest flagship laptop fleet — the Galaxy Book 4 360 2-in-1 from $1.099, Galaxy Book 4 Pro from $1,449, Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 2-in-1 from $1,899, and the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra from $2,399.

Despite just being released, the first Galaxy Book 4 deals are already here. For a limited time, you'll receive a free 2TB Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD (valued at $220) when you purchase any Galaxy Book 4 series laptop from Samsung. The T7 Shield features USB 3.2 Gen 2 connectivity and delivers read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s. Rated IP65 water and dust resistant, the T7 Shield is rugged, fast and compact portable storage solution.

Samsung's Galaxy Book 4 series boasts new intelligent processors, enhanced integrative touch screen, strong security and up to 22 hours of battery life (rated). The most powerful Galaxy Book series yet, it aims to take on Apple's MacBook Pro and Microsoft's Surface Laptop 5.

Beyond Samsung's signature up to 3K AMOLED displays with optional S Pen, the Galaxy Book 4 series runs on the latest Intel Core 7 and Ultra 7 CPUs. Multitaskers, creatives, and gamers will benefit from the Galaxy Book 4's Intel and Nvidia RTX 40 graphics options. If an immersive display, powerful performance, robust security, and long battery life are important to you, the Galaxy Book 4 series may be the right choice for you.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 360: from $1,099 @ Samsung

Get a free Samsung Shield Portable 2TB SSD (valued at $220) when you buy the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 360 at Samsung.com Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) AMOLED touch screen, Intel Core 7 150U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p webcam, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, S Pen support (sold separately), fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro: from $1,449 @ Samsung

Get a free Samsung Shield Portable 2TB SSD (valued at $220) when you buy the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro at Samsung.com Features: 14-inch (up to 16-inch) 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM (32GB with 16-inch), Intel Arc graphics, 512GB SSD (1TB SSD with 16-inch model), 1080p webcam, AKG Quad Dolby Atmos speakers, fingerprint reader with Secure Core PC Knox, Windows 11 Home

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360: from $1,899 @ Samsung

Get a free Samsung Shield Portable 2TB SSD (valued at $220) when you buy the new Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 directly from Samsung. Features: 16-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 1TB SSD, 1080p webcam, AKG Quad Dolby Atmos speakers, fingerprint reader with Secure Core PC Knox, S Pen included, Windows 11 Home