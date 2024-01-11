Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 sees $550 price slash in shocking 2-in-1 laptop deal
Save $550 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 2-in-1 laptop
The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 with S Pen is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy. If you're bargain hunting for a new notebook PC, Best Buy's laptop deals offer notable savings.
The big box retailer currently has the 15.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 with Intel Core i7 CPU on sale for $999. Traditionally priced at $1549, that's a cool $550 off and this is the biggest discount we've seen for this particular model. I've been keeping an eye on laptop deals like a peregrine falcon and this is one of the best of 2024 so far.
Today's best Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 deal
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 2-in-1 Laptop
Was:
$1,549Now: $999 @ Best Buy
Overview: Best Buy slashes $550 off the 15.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 in this epic 2-in-1 laptop deal
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 360-nit 60Hz AMOLED touchscreen, S Pen stylus, 360-hinge convertible design, Evo platform Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 1TB SSD, 1080p webcam, Windows 11 Home
Release date: Feb. 2023
Price history: This is the lowest we've seen for this model Galaxy Book 3 360.
Reviews: We didn't test this exact laptop, however, its sibling the Galaxy Book 3 360 Pro earned our coveted Editor's Choice. It floored us with its sleek, ultra-lightweight design, gorgeous display, and comfortable keyboard. Experts agree the Galaxy Book 3 360's Full HD camera and speakers are surprisingly good.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ (Pro) | T3: ★★★★ (Pro)
Buy if: You want a productivity laptop for daily tasks, like managing emails, working in documents or researching projects. It'll also double as a tablet, which is handy for streaming content or playing mobile games.
Don't buy if: You want a personal computer mostly for general use like browsing the web. Or, if you want the kind of laptop that can handle more demanding applications and graphics intensive games, a gaming-specific laptop would better suit your needs.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
