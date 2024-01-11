Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 sees $550 price slash in shocking 2-in-1 laptop deal

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 2-in-1 Laptop

Was: $1,549

Now: $999 @ Best Buy

Overview: Best Buy slashes $550 off the 15.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 in this epic 2-in-1 laptop deal

Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 360-nit 60Hz AMOLED touchscreen, S Pen stylus, 360-hinge convertible design, Evo platform Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 1TB SSD, 1080p webcam, Windows 11 Home

Release date: Feb. 2023

Price history: This is the lowest we've seen for this model Galaxy Book 3 360.

Reviews: We didn't test this exact laptop, however, its sibling the Galaxy Book 3 360 Pro earned our coveted Editor's Choice. It floored us with its sleek, ultra-lightweight design, gorgeous display, and comfortable keyboard. Experts agree the Galaxy Book 3 360's Full HD camera and speakers are surprisingly good.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ (Pro) | T3: ★★★★ (Pro)

Buy if: You want a productivity laptop for daily tasks, like managing emails, working in documents or researching projects. It'll also double as a tablet, which is handy for streaming content or playing mobile games.

Don't buy if: You want a personal computer mostly for general use like browsing the web. Or, if you want the kind of laptop that can handle more demanding applications and graphics intensive games, a gaming-specific laptop would better suit your needs.