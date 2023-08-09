Samsung back to school sale 2023: 9 best deals

The Samsung back to school sale is one of the best places to find the best back to school deals on Samsung products. Students, teachers and administrators with an eligible email ID can unlock extra savings via the Samsung Education Offer Program. Simply complete the ID.me verification process and your extra savings will automatically apply.

Whether you're heading back to the classroom or not, you can still take advantage of the Samsung back to school sale. Outside of the holidays, now is one of the best times of the year to snag Black Friday-like discounts on just about everything in the Samsung ecosystem.

From the excellent Galaxy Book 3 Ultra to the best TVs for dorm rooms, shop must-have Samsung back to school deals below.

Samsung back to school sale deals

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra: $2,399 $1,799 @ Samsung w/ education discount

Save $600 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra with the Samsung Education Offer Program and get $200 in free Samsung Credit to shop for accessories. No trade-in required. Samsung's most powerful laptop yet, it packs a 16-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU,16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU and 1TB of storage.

32" Samsung M80C 4K Smart Monitor w/ Streaming TV and SlimFit Camera: $699 $489 @ Samsung

Samsung Education Offer Program takes $210 off the Samsung M80C Smart Monitor with streaming TV and SlimFit Camera. The monitor's built-in smart hub and speakers let you stream TV shows and movies via Netflix, YouTube, HBO Max and more. The M8 features a 4K (3840 x 2160) 400-nit 60Hz display, 16:9 aspect ratio and HDR10+ support.

49" Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Monitor: $2,199 $1.499 @ Samsung

Save $700 on the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 for a viewing experience like no other on a 5120 x 1440-pixel resolution QLED panel with 1000R curvature. This monitor fully wraps around your view so you can conquer productivity and get overwhelmed when you have tons of tabs open for your big research paper. After school, lose yourself in whatever world you decide to play with a 240hz refresh rate and lightning fast 1ms response time.

Samsung USB Type-C Flash Drive 256GB: $37 $22 @ Samsung

Save $15 on the portable 256GB Samsung Type-C Flash Drive. With transfer speeds up to 400MB/s, this portable NAND drive transfers 4GB worth of files in 11 seconds. Samsung's Type-C Flash Drive is waterproof, shock-proof, magnet-proof, temperature-proof and X-ray-proof. Plus, it's backed by Samsung's 5-year limited warranty for added peace of mind.

Samsung Portable SSD T7 Shield USB 3.2 1TB: $109 $75 @ Samsung

Save $34 on the Samsung Portable SSD T7 Shield with USB 3.2 Gen 2 connectivity. Tough, fast and compact, it has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. It works with PC, Mac, Android devices, gaming consoles and more. Transfer massive files in seconds with sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s. It's perfect for students who will need a reliable, durable companion for school.

Samsung Freestyle TV Projector: $799 $599 @ Samsung

Save $200 on The Freestyle during the Samsung back to school sale. Samsung's portable TV projector and get a free protective case. It packs smart TV functionality into a pint size, portable design. Enjoy a screen size of up to 100 inches in 1080p resolution anytime and anywhere.

32" Samsung Q60C QLED TV (2023): $499 $479 @ Samsung

Save $20 on the 2023 43-inch Samsung Q60C QLED 4K Smart TV. With Quantum Dot technology you get 100% color volume and a pixel resolution of 3840 x 2160. The TV's Quantum Mini LEDs provide remarkable color and contrast for a life-like viewing experience.

Samsung HW-C450 Soundbar: $199 $135 @ Samsung w/ Samsung Education Offer

Save $64 on the Samsung HW-C450 Soundbar and make your dorm room the place to be this semester. The soundbar's Bass Boost option lets you enable booming bass with just the tap of a button. Meanwhile Game Mode and Adaptive Sound Lite optimize your audio for gaming, movies and TV shows. The soundbar's nifty Night Mode feature lowers the volume and bass so you can still enjoy the crisp sound without alerting the RA.