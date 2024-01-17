Preorder the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus for a free storage upgrade and $100 Samsung credit

Samsung Galaxy S24 leaks and rumors are now put to rest following Samsung's Unpacked Event Wednesday. Early adopters of Samsung's latest flagship phones can score huge savings and free digital spending cash. Pricing for the Galaxy S24 starts at $799 whereas $999 gets you entry into the Galaxy S24 Plus series. However, Samsung's generous preorder offers slash hundreds off its new Galaxy S24 series.

From now through Jan. 29, preorder the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus at Samsung.com for a free storage upgrade and $100 Samsung credit. Plus, save up to $550 when you trade-in an eligible device that nets you the maximum value. If the latter works in your favor, you'd end up snagging a shiny new Galaxy S24 or Galaxy S24 Plus for just $249 or $449, respectively.

When you're on a budget but like nice things, there's no better feeling than nabbing a phone with premium specs on the cheap.

The new Galaxy S24 devices refresh the iconic Galaxy S series with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, Adreno 750 graphics, and longer battery life. Software upgrades level you up to Google's latest Android 14 OS and Samsung One UI 6.1 right out of the box. Samsung's new Galaxy AI toolset includes Circle to Search, Live Translate, Chat Assist, and Photo Assist. Featuring AI-enabled Zoom to 50MP, you can capture vibrant photos in vivid detail, even in dimly lit environments.

If you're treating yourself to a new phone for the new year or surprising someone special, the Galaxy S4 and Galaxy S24 Plus are worth checking out.

Preorder by Jan. 29 to take advantage of Samsung's preorder deals.

Preorder Samsung Galaxy S24| Galaxy S24 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S24 (256GB): $859 $249 @ Samsung

Preorder the Samsung Galaxy S24 by Jan. 29 and get a free storage upgrade, $100 Samsung credit, and up to $550 off with eligible trade-in. Preorders are expected to ship to arrive by the Galaxy S24's Jan. 29 release date. Features: 6.2-inch (2340 x 1080), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Adreno 750 graphics, and 128GB 256GB of storage, 4,000mAh battery, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1