Today is the last day to preorder any Galaxy S24 phone and get a free gift card up to $200. On top of double the storage, you'll get a free Best Buy or Amazon gift card to spend on a TV for the Super Bowl or a Valentine's Day gift for your boo.

Prices start at $799 for the 6.2-inch Galaxy S24 (free $50 gift card), $999 for the 6.7-inch Galaxy S24 Plus (free $100 gift card) and $1,299 for the 6.8-inch Galaxy S24 Ultra (free $150 gift card). The best Galaxy S4 Ultra preorder deal is at Amazon where you'll get a free $200 Amazon eGift Card with your purchase.

Samsung's new trio of phones improve upon the iconic Galaxy S series with hardware and software upgrades. The GS4 series features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, Adreno 750 graphics, and longer battery life. They ship factory fresh with Google's latest Android 14 OS and Samsung One UI 6.1 baked in.

So if you're due for a new daily driver or switching from iPhone, you'll want to check out the new Samsung Galaxy S24 series. Preorder deals end when the clock strikes midnight, so I recommend you make haste.

Looking for something else? See our best phone deals hub for more options.

Samsung Galaxy S24 preorder deals

Samsung Galaxy S24: $859 $799 @ Best Buy

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 from Best Buy and get a free storage upgrade and $50 Best Buy gift card. Features: 6.2-inch (2340 x 1080), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Adreno 750 graphics, and 128GB 256GB of storage, 4,000mAh battery, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: $1,119 $999 @ Best Buy

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus from Best Buy and a free storage upgrade and $100 Best Buy gift card. Features: 6.7-inch (3088 x 1440), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM Adreno 750 graphics, 256GB 512GB of storage, 4,900mAh battery, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1