How to get a free Google Pixel 9 Pro XL from AT&T and T-Mobile

If the new 6.8-inch Google Pixel 9 Pro XL has caught your eye and you're due for an upgrade, here's a deal you'll like. The best Pixel 9 preorder deals at AT&T and T-Mobile score you a free Pixel 9 Pro XL and put the Google Store's current offer to shame.

For a limited time, get a free Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and twice the storage from AT&T when you trade in a qualifying Pixel phone from any year Pixel phone in any condition. With this offer, you could get a credit of up to $1,250, which was AT&T's price of this phone. If your trade-in device nets you the highest value, you'll get a free Pixel 9 Pro XL. Your rebate will begin showing up as credits on your monthly billing statement within 3 bills after your trade-in is complete.

If you prefer the Magenta network, T-Mobile will give you a free 512GB model Google Pixel 9 Pro XL when you add a line or trade in an eligible device on T-Mo's Go5G Plus or Go5G Next plan. Your credit back will appear on your monthly billing statement over 24 months.

Although the Pixel 9 Pro XL's color variants are Hazel, Obsidian, Porcelain, and Rose Quartz, only the Obsidian model is up for preorder at AT&T and T-Mobile. If that's not a deal breaker, you'll want to take advantage of these exclusive Pixel 9 Pro XL preorder deals.

Pixel 9 Pro XL preorders ship to arrive by Aug. 22 release date and these deals end Aug. 21. This gives you time to consider if the Pixel 9 Pro XL is for you.

Free Google Pixel 9 Pro XL deals

Preorder Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: $1,249 FREE @ AT&T w/ trade-in

Get a free Google Pixel 9 Pro XL in Obsidian black and double the storage from AT&T when you trade in a qualifying Pixel phone. AT&T accepts any year Pixel phone in any condition. With this offer, you could get a credit of up to $1,250, which means you'd get a free Pixel 9 Pro XL. Although the Pixel 9 Pro XL's color variants are Hazel, Obsidian, Porcelain, and Rose Quartz, only the Obsidian model is up for preorder at AT&T. Preorders arrive by Pixel 9 Pro XL's Aug. 22 release date. This deal ends Aug. 21. Features: 6.8-inch (1,344 x 2,992) 120Hz LTPO OLED up to 1,800-nit display (3,000-nits peak), Google Tensor G4 processor, Titan M2 co-processor, 16GB RAM, 128GB 512GB of storage, pro triple camera array (50MP primary, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto camera), 42MP front camera with autofocus, 5,060 mAh battery, fast wireless charging, battery share, IP68 dust-and-water resistance, Android 14