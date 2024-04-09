Microsoft Store Spring Sale: Up to $600 off Surface devices, up to 80% off PC, Xbox games and accessories

The Microsoft Store Spring Sale is now live with massive discounts on its Windows-charged Surface devices. As part of the sale, save up to $600 on the Surface Laptop 5 . Prices start at $799 for the 13-inch model and from $999 for the 15-inch Surface Laptop 5 with all-metal design.

Or crush your creativity goals and save up to $540 on the powerhouse Surface Laptop Studio 2 — one of the best MacBook Pro alternatives around. In fact, it embarrassed the MacBook Pro M3 in overall benchmark performance tests, plus it has a touchscreen! If you want a powerhouse by your side for heavy productivity and graphics intensive tasks, the Surface Laptop Studio 2 makes a great companion.

Looking for a price break on Microsoft's flagship 2-in-1 device, save up to $540 on the Surface Pro 9. Or save up to $150 on the super-portable Surface Go 3. And that's just the tip of the iceberg. Shop the Microsoft Store Spring Sale and see my favorite deals below.

Microsoft Store Spring Sale deals

Microsoft Store Spring Sale — Surface Laptop

13" Surface Laptop 5: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24542&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.microsoft.com%2Fen-us%2Fstore%2Fconfigure%2FSurface-Laptop-5%2F8xn49v61s1bn%3F" data-link-merchant="microsoft.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">up to $600 off @ Microsoft Store

Save up to $600 on the Surface Laptop 5, prices start at $799. The configuration with the highest discount packs a 15-inch (2,496 x 1,664) display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. Connectivity-wise, it has a USB 3.1 Type-A port, USB-C port with USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 support, Surface Connect port and 3.5mm headphone jack.

15" Surface Laptop 5: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24542&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.microsoft.com%2Fen-us%2Fstore%2Fconfigure%2FSurface-Laptop-5%2F8xn49v61s1bn%3F" data-link-merchant="microsoft.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,299 $999 @ Microsoft

Save $300 on the 15-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 in Platinum, a premium, yet budget-friendly multitasking machine. With its tactile keyboard, large trackpad, and top-notch speakers, working on the Surface Laptop 5 every day will be a comfortable, enjoyable experience. Features: 15-inch (2496 x 1664) 400-nit PixelSense touch screen, Intel Core i7-1255U 10-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Surface Laptop Studio 2: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24542&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.microsoft.com%2Fen-us%2Fd%2Fsurface-laptop-studio-2%2F8rqr54krf1dz%3F" data-link-merchant="microsoft.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">up to $400 off @ Microsoft

The Microsoft Store Spring Sale take up to $700 off the Surface Laptop Studio 2. Prices start a just under $2,000. In our <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/Microsoft-Surface-Laptop-Studio-2-review" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="microsoft.com"">Surface Laptop Studio 2 hands-on review, we liked its versatile design, powerful performance, and haptic keyboard. We also found the magnetic Surface Pen easy to use and its rated 18-hour battery life impressive. Features: 14.4-inch, (2400 x 1600) 120Hz touch screen, Intel Evo Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics. 512GB SSD.

Microsoft Store Spring Sale — Surface tablets

Surface Pro 9: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24542&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.microsoft.com%2Fen-us%2Fd%2Fsurface-pro-9%2F93vkd8np4fvk%3F" data-link-merchant="microsoft.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">up to $540 off @ Microsoft

Save up to $540 on the versatile Microsoft Surface Pro 9. Prices start at $749. We didn't get to test it, however, Surface Pro 9 reviews across our brands, <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/microsoft-surface-pro-9-5g" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="microsoft.com"">TechRadar, <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/microsoft-surface-pro-9-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="microsoft.com"">Tom's Guide, <a href="https://www.t3.com/reviews/microsoft-surface-pro-9-review" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="microsoft.com"">T3, and <a href="https://www.windowscentral.com/hardware/surface/surface-pro-9-review" data-link-merchant="windowscentral.com"" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="microsoft.com"">Windows Central average 4 out of 5-stars. The overall consensus is that it's a slim, lightweight Windows tablet/laptop hybrid with great performance. Features: 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense 120Hz touchscreen, Intel Evo Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, 256GB SSD, stylus support, 1080p camera, Windows 11 Home with Copilot

Surface Go 3: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24542&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.microsoft.com%2Fen-us%2Fd%2Fsurface-go-3%2F904h27d0cbwn%3F" data-link-merchant="microsoft.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">up to $150 off @ Microsoft

Save up $150 on the Surface Go 3 and snag one for as low as $349. In our <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/microsoft-surface-go-3-review" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="microsoft.com"">Microsoft Surface Go 3 review, we liked its bright, colorful display, solid speakers, and good audio quality. We were also impressed by its integrated 1080p webcam. If you're looking for a versatile 2-in tablet that doesn't cost a whole lot, the Surface Go 3 might be right for you. Features: 10.5 inch (1920 x 1280) touchscreen, ‎1.1 GHz Intel Pentium 6500Y dual-core CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB of eMMc storage, Windows 11 Home in S mode

New Surface USB-C Travel Hub: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24542&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.microsoft.com%2Fen-us%2Fd%2Fsurface-usb-c-travel-hub%2F91fbqwbvftw8" data-link-merchant="microsoft.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $99 $79 @ Microsoft

This Microsoft Spring Sale deal knocks $20 off the new Surface USB-C Travel Hub. From Microsoft: Transform your laptop into a versatile productivity companion with this elegant, multi-port adapter that includes USB-C. Supports compatible accessory charging.

Microsoft Store Spring Sale — Xbox

Xbox Game Deals: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24542&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.microsoft.com%2Fen-us%2Fstore%2Fdeals%2Fgames%2Fxbox%3F" data-link-merchant="microsoft.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">up to 80% off @ Microsoft

Rack up on cheap Xbox games with up to 80% during the Microsoft Store Spring Sale. Choose from a variety of popular titles from new releases to must-haves for your library like Honor, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24542&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xbox.com%2Fen-us%2Fgames%2Fstore%2Fea-sports-fc-24-standard-edition-xbox-one-xbox-series-x-s%2F9pjhkhwqq3nb" data-link-merchant="xbox.com"" data-link-merchant="microsoft.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">EA Sports FC 24, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24542&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.microsoft.com%2Fen-us%2Fp%2Fmadden-nfl-24%2F9ng3kdn390bb" data-link-merchant="microsoft.com"" data-link-merchant="xbox.com"" data-link-merchant="microsoft.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Madden NFL 24, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24542&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.microsoft.com%2Fen-us%2Fp%2Fwwe-2k24-cross-gen-digital-edition%2F9nbffpwtxbtj" data-link-merchant="microsoft.com"" data-link-merchant="microsoft.com"" data-link-merchant="xbox.com"" data-link-merchant="microsoft.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">WWE 2K24, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24542&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.microsoft.com%2Fen-us%2Fp%2Fnba-2k24-for-xbox-series-x-s%2F9nt7fnz0wjm1" data-link-merchant="microsoft.com"" data-link-merchant="microsoft.com"" data-link-merchant="microsoft.com"" data-link-merchant="xbox.com"" data-link-merchant="microsoft.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">NBA 2K24, Baldur's Gate 3, Fallout 76, The Quarry, Starfield and more.

Microsoft Xbox Stereo Headset: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24542&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.microsoft.com%2Fen-us%2Fd%2Fxbox-stereo-headset%2F8qqqt5gcmj7b" data-link-merchant="microsoft.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $59 $46 @ Microsoft

Save $13 on the Xbox Stereo Headset during the Microsoft Store's Spring sale. It has a lightweight comfortable design, in-line mic and provides precise, realistic, two-way sound. It works with any console, computer or smartphone that has a 3.5mm headphone jack.