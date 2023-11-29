Microsoft's Cyber Week sale slashes up to $650 of the premium Surface Laptop 5

Microsoft Cyber Week sale continues to offer massive discounts on its family of Surface devices. That means you still have time to save up to $650 on the Surface Laptop 5 — its premium flagship notebook PC.

Right now, prices start at $799 for the base model Surface Laptop 5. That's $200 off its regular retail price of $999 and its lowest price ever. This entry into the series features a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) touch display, 12th Gen Intel Evo Platform Core i5-1235U, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage.

Want a machine with more screen, power, and memory? Microsoft makes it a whole lot easier on your wallet this week. For a limited time, pick up the Intel Core i7-powered 15-inch Surface Laptop 5 with 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD for $1749 ($650). Normally, you'd be expected to shell out $2,400 for this configuration, so that's a huge savings.

Whether you're due for a gadget refresh or treating someone special to a new laptop, it's a great time to save. Microsoft Cyber Week deals end soon so don't hesitate too long.

Today's best Surface Laptop 5 Cyber Week deal