Microsoft's Cyber Week sale slashes up to $650 of the premium Surface Laptop 5
Microsoft Cyber Week sale continues to offer massive discounts on its family of Surface devices. That means you still have time to save up to $650 on the Surface Laptop 5 — its premium flagship notebook PC.
Right now, prices start at $799 for the base model Surface Laptop 5. That's $200 off its regular retail price of $999 and its lowest price ever. This entry into the series features a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) touch display, 12th Gen Intel Evo Platform Core i5-1235U, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage.
Want a machine with more screen, power, and memory? Microsoft makes it a whole lot easier on your wallet this week. For a limited time, pick up the Intel Core i7-powered 15-inch Surface Laptop 5 with 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD for $1749 ($650). Normally, you'd be expected to shell out $2,400 for this configuration, so that's a huge savings.
Whether you're due for a gadget refresh or treating someone special to a new laptop, it's a great time to save. Microsoft Cyber Week deals end soon so don't hesitate too long.
Today's best Surface Laptop 5 Cyber Week deal
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5
Was:
$999Now: $799 @ Microsoft
Save up to $650 on the Surface Laptop 5, prices start at $799
Features: 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) touch display, 12th Gen Intel Evo Platform Core i5-1235U, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage.
Launch date: October 2022
Price history: This is Surface Laptop 5's lowest price ever.
Price check: Best Buy $799
Reviews: Expert reviewers note underwhelming performance at launch. Since then, it appears that a Microsoft's software update appears have addressed this issue. Surface Laptop 5 reviews rate it 4 out of 5-stars at Amazon and 4.6 out of 5-stars at Best Buy. Happy customers praise the laptop's speed, performance, and portable, elegant design.
Laptop Mag: ★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★ |TechRadar: ★★★
Buy it if: You want a premium touchscreen laptop with a great display for school, work and general use. For your connectivity needs, the Surface Laptop 5 has a USB 3.1 Type-A port, USB-C port with USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 support and Surface Connect port. There's also a headphone/mic combo jack onboard for private listening and audio recording.
Don't Buy it if: You want a laptop for competitive gaming or graphics intensive tasks. While the Surface Laptop 5 supports light gaming and video editing, for the best gaming experience, consider a gaming laptop. For editing and creating, the Surface Laptop Studio is one to consider.
