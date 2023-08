When did the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro get so cheap? Get $250 off right now

The base model M2 Pro MacBook Pro is more than enough for most pro users, and you can pick one up for its lowest ever price after a huge $250 saving!

Make no mistake about it, this is one of the best MacBook deals we've seen all year. Typically, we see the price stoop as low as $1,799, but this is the second time Amazon has dropped an extra 50 bucks off the cost.

MacBook Pro 14 with M2 Pro deal

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M2 Pro: $1,999 $1,749 @ Amazon

Save $250 on the 2023 MacBook Pro M2 Pro. Apple's new pro-grade notebook packs a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 Pro 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. On board are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack, and MagSafe 3 port.

Apple's 2023 MacBook Pro is its best pro-grade MacBook release to date. This particular model on sale has a 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 Pro 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD.

In our MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip review, we were floored by its impressive performance, 14+ hour battery life, and generous amount of ports. We also praise its vibrant, crisp display and outstanding speakers. We give the MacBook Pro with M2 Pro Chip an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our esteemed Editor's Choice award.

In Geekbench 5.4 overall performance tests, the 2023 MacBook with M2 Pro scored a high with 14,965. This beats the premium laptop average of 6,173 and scrapes competitors like the Asus ZenBook 14X (12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H CPU, 11,142), Dell XPS 13 Plus (Intel Core i7-1280P CPU, 10,621) and the Acer Swift 5 (Core i7-1260P CPU, 9,859).

Weighing in at 3.5 pounds, and 0.6-inches thin, the MacBook Pro M2 Pro is heavyweight, yet fairly portable. It's slightly heavier but just as thin as the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition (3.1 pounds, 0.6 inches), Dell XPS 13 Plus (2.7 pounds, 0.6 inches) and Acer Swift 5 (2.7 pounds, 0.6 inches). Connectivity-wise, the 2023 MacBook Pro 14 is outfitted with 3 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, headphone jack, and SDXC card reader.

As with all Apple deals, this likely won't last too long so grab it while you still can.