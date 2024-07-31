3 lowest-price back-to-school MacBook deals for students
We're Laptop Mag — of course we test and rate notebooks to recommend our top picks for college students. Commanding the #1 spot on our list of the best student laptops is Apple M3 MacBook Air.
In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for outstanding battery life and powerful performance. If you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver you can't go wrong with the MacBook Air M3.
If the pinch of inflation has you worried about how much a new MacBook Air costs I bring good news. Now is one of the best times of the year to buy a MacBook on a budget.
Now you may be thinking how it's not often you see the words MacBook and budget in the same sentence. Let's face it, Apple's premium notebooks can take a hefty chunk out of one's savings. But today is not that day.
Thankfully for students and parents purchasing a laptop on behalf of their one, two, or a few, back-to-school MacBook deals help to cushion the hit to your wallet.
MacBook Air M3: from $999 @ Apple Education Store + FREE $150 Apple Gift Card
Get a free $150 Apple gift card from now through Sept. 30, 2024, when you purchase the MacBook Air M3 from the Apple Education Store. This is the best value over Amazon's $899 lowest price MacBook deal price since you're getting a free $150 Apple Store shopping spree with your purchase.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS
Price check: Amazon $899
MacBook Air M2: from $899 @ Apple Edu Store + FREE $150 Apple Gift Card
Get a free $150 Apple Gift Card when you purchase the MacBook Air M2 at the Apple Education Store. Student pricing starts at $899. Although Amazon currently sells it for an all-time low price of $799, there's no free $150 gift card to sweeten the deal. The 2022 M2 MacBook Air is still one of the best laptops for students. Starting at just under $900, it's the best value MacBook you can get.
Features: 13.6-inch 2560 x 1664 Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, macOS
Price check: Amazon $799
Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $649 @ Walmart
Save $350 on the M1 MacBook Air — the cheapest MacBook you can buy. Succeeded by the previous-gen M2 MacBook Air, it's still one of the best laptops out there. It packs blazing performance and long battery life into a slim, unibody design.
Features:13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, Apple M1 7-core GPU, 256GB SSD, macOS
