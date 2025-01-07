Dell XPS 13 sees $200 price drop in limited-time new year sale

The Dell XPS 13 brand has a long story of excellence. Dell may have retired this branding at CES 2025 but that doesn't mean this laptop is any less great today than it was when we reviewed it in the fall of 2024. And right now you can snag it for $200 below retail during Dell's New Year Event.

While several configurations are on sale, we're calling out this Dell XPS 13 laptop iteration now on sale for $1,549. That's a $200 savings over the usual price, and it is for a stacked, step-up Intel "Lunar Lake" processor model with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

When we tested the Dell XPS 13, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars for its excellent all-around performance and impressive, lightweight design. This model remains one of our best laptops in 2025 and best laptop deals in January 2025. And that's all because the Dell XPS 13 leads Intel Lunar Lake laptops with an astounding 18+ hours of battery life.

In other words, this is the model to grab if you want never-ending battery life that frees you from needing an outlet during the day.

If you prefer to spend less or more, Dell lets you configure your system further by adding features like a 2TB SSD or a 3K touchscreen. However, the version we recommend is an excellent starting place with a better-than-basic configuration.

Dell new year laptop deals are only as good as stock permits, so I recommend you grab it while you still can.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,759 now $1,559 at Dell Save $200! Despite Dell ditching its XPS branding moving forward, the venerable and capable Dell XPS 13 remains an excellent Copilot+ PC laptop choice. And with this discount, you can knock $200 off the price. In our testing, this model stood out for its stellar battery life and excellent performance. Features: 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit 120Hz anti-glare display, Intel Core Ultra 7 258 V Series 2 CPU, Intel Arc GPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, quad-speakers, 1080p RGB camera with dual microphone array, platinum backlit keyboard with fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home Release date: October 2024 Price history: Outside from third-party sellers on Amazon, this is one of the lowest prices we've seen for this laptop at Dell. Reviews: In our Dell XPS 13 (9350) review, we loved this laptop's slim design, outstanding battery life, and solid overall performance. We gave this Intel-powered Dell XPS 13 an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars. Laptop Mag: ★★★★ Buy it if: You want an easy-to-carry laptop that lets you go up to 18 hours before plugging in. You want outstanding performance in a compact Windows system. Don't Buy it if: You need top-tier graphics performance from a dedicated graphics card. You prefer a larger screen.