9 laptop deals I would buy during Dell's 48-hour flash sale

Surprise, surprise! Dell laptops are massively discounted today during Dell's 48-Hour Flash Sale. From now through Jan. 26, save big on various configuration laptops for whatever your case might be. Choose from the super-portable Dell XPS 13, versatile Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 or Dell Latitude 5540 for business.

During the sale, you can get the excellent Dell XPS 15 with RTX 4070 for $2,149. It would normally set you back $3,000, so that's $850 in savings. This is one of the best Dell laptop deals we've seen outside of the holidays. This XPS configuration is well suited for heavy productivity and graphics intensive creative tasks. In our Dell XPS 15 review, we rate it 4 out of 5-stars for its great all-around performance and sleek, elegant design.

Business pros will want to consider the Dell Latitude 5540 for $1,299 ($1,066 off). Although we didn't test it, Latitude 5540 reviews at Dell average 4.4 out of 5-stars. Happy owners praise this laptop's fast performance, lightweight design, and easy setup. Powered by Windows 11 Pro, it features a 1080p IR camera for secure logins.

These are just two of the laptop deals I would buy during Dell's 48-Hour Flash Sale. See more of my favorite discounts below. Dell's sale ends Jan. 26, so if you see something you like, don't hesitate.

Dell laptop deals

Dell XPS 15 RTX 4070: $2,999 $2,149 @ Dell

Save $850 on the Dell XPS 15 (9530). It's one of the best laptops for students, remote workers and anyone else looking for a capable PC. Features: 15.6-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit display, Intel Core i9-13900H 14-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU (8GB of dedicated memory), 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Dell Latitude 5540: $2,365 $1,299 @ Dell

Dell's 48 hour Flash Sale takes a whopping $1,066 off the Dell Latitude 5540. Although we didn't test it, Latitude 5540 reviews at Dell average 4.4 out of 5-stars for its fast performance, lightweight design, and easy setup. Features: 14-inch (1920 x 1080) 250-nit non-touch display, Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel integrated graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p IR camera with privacy shutter and mic, Windows 11 Pro

Dell Latitude 3540: $1,924 $1,059 @ Dell

Save $865 on the 13th Gen Intel i7-powered Dell Latitude 3540. The Dell Latitude 7430 is the laptop you want if power, security and reliability are important to you. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 250-nit touch display, Intel Core i7-1335U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, FHD+IR camera, Windows Pro

Dell Precision 3581 Workstation: $3,855 $2,199 @ Dell

Score a massive savings of $1,735 on the Dell Precision 3581 Workstation. Beyond seamless productivity, this laptop allows for streamlined multi-tasking across productivity applications and collaboration software. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080,) 400-nit non-touch display, Intel Core i7-13800H 14-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia RTX A1000 graphics with 6GB of dedicated memory, 512GB SSD, 1080p IR camera with privacy shutter and mic, Windows 11 Pro

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: $1,449 $1,149 @ Dell

Save $300 on the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 detachable design laptop. It's the best laptop for creators and anyone else who wants a flexible device. For optimal security, the power button doubles as a Windows Hello-compatible fingerprint reader. Features: 13-inch 3K (2880 x 1920) 500-nit touch screen with Dell Active pen support, Intel Core i7-1250U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home Alternative: Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 with 1TB SSD for $1,299 ($300 off)

Dell XPS 13: $1,349 $1,049 @ Dell

Save $300 on the Editor's Choice Dell XPS 13 9315. It's the best laptop to buy if you want an ultra-portable laptop that you can take everywhere. Features: 13.4- inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit non-touch display, Intel Core i7-1250U 10-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Dell XPS 17 RTX 4080: $3,749 $2,849 @ Dell

B&H knocks a massive $1,195 off the Dell XPS 17 with RTX 4080 GPU. It's a solid MacBook Pro alternative for remote workers, college students, and creators. If you want a laptop primarily for heavy productivity and graphics intensive creative tasks like video and photo editing with RAW files, the XPS 17 is a wise choice. Features: 17-inch 4K (3840 x 2400) 500-nit touch screen, Intel Core i9-13900H 14-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU with 12GB of dedicated VRAM, 1TB SSD, fingerprint reader, quad-speakers with Waves Nx 3D, Windows 11 Home

Dell Inspiron 16 RTX 2050: $1,299 $749 @ Dell

Dell takes $550 off the Dell Inspiron 16 — one of the best laptops for creators, college students and remote workers. We didn't get to test it, however, Dell Inspiron 16 reviews average 4.4 out of 5-stars at Dell. Satisfied owners praise its speed, sleek design and large screen. Other say is gets the job done and is easy to set up and use, even for the not-so-computer savvy. Features: 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 300-nit non-touch display, Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU with 4GB of dedicated RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1: $749 $449 @ Dell

Save $300 on the Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 during Dell's 48-Hour Flash Sale. It's the best laptop to buy if you want a versatile laptop/tablet hybrid productivity and play. In our Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 review, it earned 4 out of 5-stars thanks to its premium design, strong performance and bright display. Features: 15.6-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 300-nit touch screen, AMD Ryzen 5 7530U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, AMD Radeon Graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home