Here are two ways to get a free iPhone 16 Pro — no trade-in required

January is around the corner and if you plan to step into 2025 with a new phone, chances are the iPhone 16 Pro has caught your eye.

The best end-of-year phone deals are here and I found two ways to get the iPhone 16 Pro for free without having to trade-in a device.

New and existing Verizon customers can score a free iPhone 16 Pro with no-trade-in required. Yes, you read that right.

For a limited time, get the iPhone 16 Pro for free (valued at $999) from Verizon with no-trade in. There's just one small catch.

To qualify for Verizon's free iPhone 16 Pro offer, you must open a new line and activate the phone on Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate plan which costs $100 per month. With AutoPay, you'd pay $90 per month.

Your rebate for the price of the phone will appear on your monthly billing statement as credits over the course of 36-months.

Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate plan includes high-speed international data, talk, and text, and 60GB of premium mobile hotspot data. Additionally, save up to 50% on 2 data plans for a watch or tablet and get Verizon Home Internet starting from as low as $35 per month with AutoPay.

If you don't mind going with a prepaid carrier, here's an option worth considering. Boost Mobile currently offers the iPhone 16 Pro for free with activation on its Infinite Access plan for $65 a month. You get unlimited talk, text, data, annual upgrades, global talk and text and 30GB of premium data.

Boost Mobile is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) like Mint Mobile. It offers 99% of nationwide coverage in the US and runs on multiple 5G networks including its own, T-Mobile's, and AT&T's.

Now free for holidays and shipped to arrive by December 25, the iPhone 16 Pro is a wise choice if you or a family member is due for an upgrade.

Verizon's free iPhone 16 Pro deal