Here are two ways to get a free iPhone 16 Pro — no trade-in required

Get the iPhone 16 Pro for free this holiday season.
January is around the corner and if you plan to step into 2025 with a new phone, chances are the iPhone 16 Pro has caught your eye.
The best end-of-year phone deals are here and I found two ways to get the iPhone 16 Pro for free without having to trade-in a device.
New and existing Verizon customers can score a free iPhone 16 Pro with no-trade-in required. Yes, you read that right.
For a limited time, get the iPhone 16 Pro for free (valued at $999) from Verizon with no-trade in. There's just one small catch.
To qualify for Verizon's free iPhone 16 Pro offer, you must open a new line and activate the phone on Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate plan which costs $100 per month. With AutoPay, you'd pay $90 per month.
Your rebate for the price of the phone will appear on your monthly billing statement as credits over the course of 36-months.
Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate plan includes high-speed international data, talk, and text, and 60GB of premium mobile hotspot data. Additionally, save up to 50% on 2 data plans for a watch or tablet and get Verizon Home Internet starting from as low as $35 per month with AutoPay.
If you don't mind going with a prepaid carrier, here's an option worth considering. Boost Mobile currently offers the iPhone 16 Pro for free with activation on its Infinite Access plan for $65 a month. You get unlimited talk, text, data, annual upgrades, global talk and text and 30GB of premium data.
Boost Mobile is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) like Mint Mobile. It offers 99% of nationwide coverage in the US and runs on multiple 5G networks including its own, T-Mobile's, and AT&T's.
Now free for holidays and shipped to arrive by December 25, the iPhone 16 Pro is a wise choice if you or a family member is due for an upgrade.
Verizon's free iPhone 16 Pro deal
Overview:
Get the iPhone 16 Pro for free from Verizon with no trade-in. Boost Mobile offers a similar deal.
Features: 6.3-inch (2622 x 1206) Super Retina XDR OLED touchscreen, Apple A18 Pro Chip 6-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 128GB of storage, 48MP Fusion rear camera, 48MP Ultra Wide front camera, Apple Intelligence, Face ID, up to 33 hours of video playback
Release Date: September 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price I've seen for the iPhone 16 Pro next to Amazon's.
Price check: Boost Mobile FREE w/ Infinite Access plan | Apple up to $650 off w/ trade-in | AT&T FREE w/ trade-in | T-Mobile FREE w/ trade in and Go5G Plus or Next plan or FREE with new line and trade-in
Reviews: The iPhone 16 Pro received high ratings from our sister brands.
TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want a premium phone with AI features, an enhanced camera, AAA gaming support, and long battery life.
Don't buy it if: You want a basic phone for calls, texts, and light web browsing.
