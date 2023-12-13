Hurry! The Xbox Series X just restocked at Walmart for $349

Microsoft Xbox Series X:

Was: $499

Now: $349 @ Walmart

Overview: Save $150 on the powerful Microsoft Xbox Series X gaming console at Walmart and Amazon.

Features: Blu-Ray disc player, 8-core 3.8-GHz AMD Zen 2-based CPU, 12 teraflops of power, supports 4K at up to 120fps (8K ready future-proof), backward compatibility, 1TB custom SSD

Release date: Nov. 2020

Price check: Amazon $349 | Best Buy $399 | Microsoft: $399 | Dell $499

Price history: This is the Xbox Series X console's lowest price ever.

Reviews: The Xbox Series X received positive reviews, with many reviewers praising the console's speedy loading times, powerful performance, and impressive backwards compatibility. In early reviews, people mention the lack of launch exclusive games, but commend the value of Xbox Game Pass.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tech Radar: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★

Buy it if: You've been wanting to buy an Xbox Series X console for a while or want to gift someone special for the holidays. This is the best deal you'll see in a while for this powerful gaming console.

Don't buy it if: You already have a gaming PC or don't want the console gameplay experience. Instead, consider subscribing to Xbox PC Game Pass for a massive collection of new games to play on your gaming PC.