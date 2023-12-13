Hurry! The Xbox Series X just restocked at Walmart for $349
Pick up the Xbox Series X for its lowest price yet!
If you've been hesitant about picking up the Xbox Series X for yourself or that special gamer in your life, we bring good news. Microsoft's Xbox Series X console just restocked at Walmart for $349. Previously $499, that's $150 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this standalone Xbox Series X console. If it sells out, you can get it from Amazon for the same price.
Hands down, this is one of the best gaming deals we've seen all year.
Today's best Xbox Series X console deal
Microsoft Xbox Series X:
Was:
$499
Now: $349 @ Walmart
Overview: Save $150 on the powerful Microsoft Xbox Series X gaming console at Walmart and Amazon.
Features: Blu-Ray disc player, 8-core 3.8-GHz AMD Zen 2-based CPU, 12 teraflops of power, supports 4K at up to 120fps (8K ready future-proof), backward compatibility, 1TB custom SSD
Release date: Nov. 2020
Price check: Amazon $349 | Best Buy $399 | Microsoft: $399 | Dell $499
Price history: This is the Xbox Series X console's lowest price ever.
Reviews: The Xbox Series X received positive reviews, with many reviewers praising the console's speedy loading times, powerful performance, and impressive backwards compatibility. In early reviews, people mention the lack of launch exclusive games, but commend the value of Xbox Game Pass.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tech Radar: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You've been wanting to buy an Xbox Series X console for a while or want to gift someone special for the holidays. This is the best deal you'll see in a while for this powerful gaming console.
Don't buy it if: You already have a gaming PC or don't want the console gameplay experience. Instead, consider subscribing to Xbox PC Game Pass for a massive collection of new games to play on your gaming PC.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
By Hilda Scott