Hurry! Secretlab's Valentine's Day sale ends soon — act fast to save $100 on our favorite gaming chair
Save up to $100 Secretlab's luxury gaming chairs
This year's Secretlab Valentines Day sale knocks $100 off our favorite gaming chairs like the Editor's Choice Titan. Comfortable, sturdy, stylish and luxurious high-end gaming chairs cost a pretty penny. Luckily, Secretlab's Valentine's Day sale takes up to $100 off.
You still have time to snag the Batman-inspired Secretlab Titan Gaming Chair (Dark Knight) for $474. That's $100 off its former price of $574 and one of the best Valentines Day gaming deals we've seen this week. Gaming fans will also appreciate the Overwatch-inspired Omega 2020 series gaming chair for $424 ($100 off).
Today's best Secretlab gaming chair deal
Secretlab Titan (Dark Knight):
$574 $474 @ Secretlab
Save $100 on this Batman inspired Dark Knight Secretlab Titan 2020 Gaming Chair. Choose from leatherette, fabric or leather upholstery. In our Secretlab Titan review, we loved the gaming chair's sturdy, comfortable design with soft head pillow. We gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award. It's one of the best gaming chairs around.
Aesthetically, the Secretlab Titan is slick, stylish and offers several material and color options. The gaming chair's sturdy steel frame accommodates bodies of all sizes. Adjustable four-directional armrests and a recline of 85 to 165 degrees ensures optimal comfort. Whether you want to do your back a favor and invest in a gaming chair or surprise someone special, the Secretlab Titan is a wise choice.
Secretlab's Valentine's Day sale ends Feb. 15 at 2:59 am ET.
Secretlab Omega (Overwatch):
$524 $424 @ Secretlab
Save $100 off this Overwatch-inspired gaming chair from the excellent Secretlab Omega 2020 series. One our favorite gaming chairs, the Omega is available in a wide variety of fabrics and colors to fit your style. The chair is incredibly comfortable and features a multitude of adjustments to ensure the perfect fit for you.
By Hilda Scott