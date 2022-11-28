Hurry! Lenovo's $199 Duet 3 is the cheap Cyber Monday laptop deal you'll regret missing

Cyber Monday deals (opens in new tab) are starting to wind down and we've got one that we want to make sure you don't miss. The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook is the smaller sibling of my favorite Chromebook and right now you can pick it up for just $199 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), that's $180 off!

The Duet 3 is an 11-inch 2-in-1 laptop that makes for a brilliant tablet or laptop depending on your needs. Unlike many 2-in-1 Chromebooks you will actually want to use the Android app support in Chrome OS on this device as it is as thin and light as a typical tablet if you leave the detachable keyboard behind.

Best Buy currently offers the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 for just $199. It normally retails for $379, which means you're saving $180. This is one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals still available.

Save $180 on the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3. It has a detachable keyboard and folio kickstand for use in tablet and viewing mode. Powered by Chrome OS, it's a more affordable and versatile iPad alternative. It has an 11-inch (2000 x 1200) touch display, Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage.

Lenovo's 11-inch, IdeaPad Duet 3 is the smaller sibling of my beloved Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook Duet 5. Like its sibling, it boasts a sleek, versatile, portable design and while I love the big 13-inch screen on the Duet 5 for watching content or using it as a laptop, the smaller 11-inch display of the Duet 3 makes it far more versatile.

The detachable 2-in-1 in this deal has an 11-inch (2000 x 1200) touch display, a Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage. This is all you need for the basics like creating docs, emailing, web browsing and streaming content. While multitasking should be decent, don't expect it to run demanding apps.

We didn't test this smaller version, however, we gave the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars. We found its excellent battery life, flexible design, gorgeous and incredibly low price impressive. And unlike many of today's more costly 2-in-1 devices, it ships with its own keyboard attachment. The tablet in the deal affords you the same luxury so you won't need to purchase a separate accessory for typing.