Hurry! Best Buy's 3-day sale slashes $120 off our favorite Chromebook
Save $120 on the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 with 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor
Best Buy's 3-day sale knock up to $230 off top-rated Chromebooks from Acer, Asus, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung. From now through Sunday, snag a sweet discount on our favorite 2-in-1 laptop powered by Google's fast, secure, and battery efficient Chrome OS.
During the sale, you can get the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 with 13th Gen Intel Core i5 for just $579. Typically priced at just under $700, that's $120 below retail and its lowest price since the holidays. Plus, it ships with its own protective sleeve, so that's one less laptop accessory to buy. This is one of the best Chromebook deals going on this weekend.
Today's best Acer Chromebook Spin 714 deal
Acer Chromebook Spin 714
Was:
$699
Now: $579 @ Best Buy
Overview:
Save $120 on the excellent Acer Chromebook Spin 714 convertible laptop
Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 340-nit 60Hz touchscreen, Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 256GB SSD, 1440p webcam, Chrome OS
Launch date: April 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this convertible Chromebook since Black Friday.
Price comparison: Acer $699
Reviews: The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 received high praise from all of our editors, with an average rating of four stars.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want an easy-to-use, fast-booting, powerful, secure Chromebook with long battery life for resource-heavy multitasking and multimedia streaming.
Don't buy it if: You're looking for a full-featured Windows laptop or a beastly gaming machine. While this Chromebook's Intel Iris Xe graphics is suitable for cloud gaming, it has a 60Hz display. Consider a gaming-specific laptop with 120Hz display or above if you want to play AAA games at high refresh rates.
