Hurry! Best Buy's 3-day sale slashes $120 off our favorite Chromebook

Acer Chromebook Spin 714

Was: $699

Now: $579 @ Best Buy

Overview:

Save $120 on the excellent Acer Chromebook Spin 714 convertible laptop

Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 340-nit 60Hz touchscreen, Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 256GB SSD, 1440p webcam, Chrome OS

Launch date: April 2023

Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this convertible Chromebook since Black Friday.

Price comparison: Acer $699

Reviews: The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 received high praise from all of our editors, with an average rating of four stars.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★

Buy it if: You want an easy-to-use, fast-booting, powerful, secure Chromebook with long battery life for resource-heavy multitasking and multimedia streaming.

Don't buy it if: You're looking for a full-featured Windows laptop or a beastly gaming machine. While this Chromebook's Intel Iris Xe graphics is suitable for cloud gaming, it has a 60Hz display. Consider a gaming-specific laptop with 120Hz display or above if you want to play AAA games at high refresh rates.