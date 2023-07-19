HP summer sale 2023: Save up to 66% sitewide

HP laptop, printer, monitor deals and more are just a mouse click away for back to school season. This week's HP "Hot Summer Deals" sales event knocks up to 66% off sitewide. Stack your savings with an extra 20% off business Chromebooks via coupon, "20CHROME23" at checkout. Or, use code, "SMBNB1522"to save an extra 15% off business laptops.

For a limited time, you can get the HP Pavilion x360 15-er1047nr for just $599. That's $370 cheaper than its usual price of $969 and the lowest price we could find for this laptop. It's also $230 cheaper than Amazon's current price for the similar HP Pavilion x360 15-er1010nr) of the same configuration.

Speakers tuned by audio experts B&O allow for an immersive sound experience whether you're watching movies on Peacock or grooving to your Spotify playlist. If you're looking for a capable laptop for work, school and streaming content, you can't go wrong with the HP Pavilion series.

Shop today's HP Hot Summer Deals for back to school savings on essential classroom tech. Browse some of our choice discounts below.

HP Hot Summer Deals 2023

HP Pavilion Laptop 15: $999 $599 @ HP

Save $250 on the HP Pavilion Laptop 15 with AMD Ryzen CPU. It's suitable for college students, business pros and anyone else looking for a powerful PC. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 250-nit display, AMD Ryzen 7 7730 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and 512GB SSD.

HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1: $949 $649 @ HP

Save $300 on the 13th Gen Intel-powered HP Envy x360. It features a 360-degree hinge for convertible from laptop to tablet mode. This 2-in-1 has a 15.6-inch (1920 1080) 250 nit touch screen, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and 512GB SSD.

HP Elite c640 14" G3 Chromebook: $509 $407 @ HP

Save $102 on the HP Elite c640 14" G3 Chromebook via coupon, "20CHROME23" at checkout. The HP Elite c640 delivers business-class performance to streamline productivity and collaboration. It has a 14-inch (1366 x 768) 250-nit anti-glare display runs on Intel's Celeron 7305 5-core CPU paired with 8GB of RAM, and Integrated UHD graphics. 64GB of eMMC flash storage houses important files.

HP Envy Laptop 17: $1,299 $979 @ HP

Save $320 on the HP Envy Laptop 17t. It's one of the best laptops to buy if you're looking for a big screen personal computer for school or work. The base model HP Envy Laptop 17t features a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 300-nit display, 13th Gen Intel Corei7-13700H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 512GB SSD. For $40 more, you may customize it with a touch screen.

HP Omen 16 RTX 4060: $1,449 $1,199 @ HP

Save $250 on the HP Omen 16. It packs a 16.1 inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 165Hz 300 nit display with 7ms response time. Powering the machine is Intel's i7-13700HX 16-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM and Nvidia's latest RTX 4060 GeForce GPU. File storage starts at a 512GB SSD.

HP ProBook 440 G9: $1,245 $699 @ HP

Save $346 on the HP ProBook 440 G9 with Wolf Pro Security during the HP Summer sale. Ideal for business pros who travel from work to home, the HP ProBook 440 is compact, lightweight and durable. HP Wolf Pro Security, provides always-on strong protection from threats. The laptop in this deal packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and 512GB SSD.

HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook: $1,149 $831 @ HP

Save $318 on the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook for business via coupon, "20CHROME23" at checkout. The Elite Dragonfly packs premium features into a stunning convertible design. It boasts a stunning 13.5-inch (3200 x 1800) 2K touch screen with 400 nits of brightness for immersive, color-rich viewing even when you're outdoors. It's lightweight, sturdy frame houses a 3.3-GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics, and 128GB SSD. Other highlights include Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and pro-grade 5MP webcam.

HP Omen 25i 1080p Monitor: $299 $209 @ HP

Save $90 on HP Omen 25i gaming monitor. It has a 27-inch (1920 x 1080) 400-nit 165Hz panel with 1ms response time. It's also AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and G-Sync compatible.

HP USB-C G5 Essential Dock: $253 $203 @ HP

Save $50 on the HP USB-C G5 Essential Dock. Its single USB-C cable plugs into your laptop for simple plug n play installation. Enjoy a clutter-free workspace with this compact dock that takes up less than 5 x 5 inches of space.