Here's how to get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for free

Samsung is literally giving away the Galaxy Z Flip 5 for free with its generous back to school education discount. So if you want to step into the new semester with Samsung's latest phone, here's how to get the Galaxy Z Flip 5 for free.

Preorder the Galaxy Z Flip 5 at Samsung.com starting from $999 and get a free storage upgrade to the 512GB model (valued at $1,119). Students, teachers, and faculty, select Samsung's Education Offers to save $100 which drops the Galaxy Z Flip 5 to $899. Take an extra $900 when you trade in your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Galaxy S23 Ultra to drop the Galaxy Z Flip 5 down to the low price of free.

You can also get the Galaxy Z Flip 5 for free when you trade in a Google Pixel Fold or Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. This is one of the phone deals students and teachers can get.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Preorder: from $899 @ Samsung w/ education discount + up to $900 off w/ trade-in

Preorder the Galaxy Z Flip at Samsung and get a free storage upgrade. Students, teachers, and faculty save an extra $100 via Samsung's education discount. Plus, save up to $900 on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 when you trade in an eligible device. Students and teachers get 10% off via Samsung's Education Program. Galaxy Z Flip 5 preorders ship to arrive by Aug. 11.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the ultimate tool for self expression and showcases your personality. It features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz 1,750-nit foldable display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU with 8GB of RAM. When closed, you can access your favorite apps via a 3.4 Super AMOLED 60Hz 1600 nit display.

One thing's for sure about the Galaxy Z Flip 5, it makes it easy to capture images and videos on the fly. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 provides the best hands-free selfie experience, and features an expanded cover screen to access your apps and flex your style. It's the largest cover screen on a Z Flip yet.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 features a 12MP Wide, 12MP Ultra Wide and 10X Digital Zoom camera, complemented by a 10MP front camera. Great for creators, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 automatically switches to wide-angle when you're capturing images to include everyone in the frame. Notable Galaxy Z Flip 5 camera features include zoom, night capture, and stable video for shake free recording. Meanwhile, built-in AI reduces noise and enhances image and video quality.

Introduced four years ago, Samsung's Galaxy Z Series of phones have revolutionized creativity, productivity and lifestyle.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 preorders ship to arrive by the phone's Aug. 11 release date.