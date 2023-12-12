9 Green Monday deals that will arrive before Christmas

It's Green Monday and time to complete your last-minute holiday shopping. Christmas Day, Dec. 25 is a little under two weeks away so you still have time to shop. So if you've been procrastinating this season, now is the time to start ticking items off your checklist. We would be remiss not to mention the other meaning of Green Monday as a reminder to shop for sustainable products.

One Green Monday deal coming straight from the manufacturer offers Acer Aspire Vero Green Laptop for just $499 . It typically costs $699, so that's $200 in savings and this Acer laptop's lowest price ever. If you're looking to snap up a sub-$500 laptop for this holiday to give someone special or for yourself, it's one of the best laptop deals in town.

In our Acer Aspire Vero review , we liked its solid performance, eco-friendly build and decent webcam. Although we wish the SSD were a bit faster, it made up for it with its long-lasting battery life of roughly 13 hours. The Aspire Vero Green laptop is made of 30% post recycled plastic and is paint free. If you want an affordable notebook that's easy on the environment, Acer's Aspire Vero Green is the one you want.

See more of my favorite Green Monday deals below including electronics made from recycled plastics and that are Energy Star Certified.

Green Monday deals

Acer Aspire Vero Green: $699 $499 @ Acer

Save $200 on the Acer Aspire Vero Green laptop. The Acer Aspire Vero green PC is one of the best eco-friendly laptops around. It's made from 30% post recycled plastic and is paint free. Features: 15.6" Full HD (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i5-1335U CPU, 8GB, RAM Intel Iris Xe Graphics GPU, 512 GBSSD, 1440p QHD webcam, Windows 11 Home. Price check: Amazon $699

15" Apple MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $1,099 @ Amazon

The eco-friendly MacBook Air M2 is $200 off right now It features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID. Price check: Best Buy $1,049 | B&H $1,099

13" Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $749 @ Amazon

Pick up the eco-friendly M1 MacBook Air for $250 less today and get it by Christmas. Though it's been replaced by the M2 MacBook Air, it's still one of the best laptops around. It packs blazing performance and long battery life into a slim, unibody design. Features:13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD. Price check: Best Buy $749

All-New Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023): $139 $89 @ Amazon

This Green Monday deal at Amazon takes $50 off the Energy Star Certified Amazon Fire HD 10. Over the 11th Gen Fire HD 10, it's 25% faster and 30 grams lighter. For better picture taking and video calling with family and friends, this latest release bumps the front-facing camera up to 5MP.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $229 $149 @ Samsung

The Energy Star Certified Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is $80 off for Green Monday. If you're looking for a solid iPad alternative, this Samsung tablet is worth considering. It features a 10.5 inch ‎(1920 x 1200) TFT display, ‎2.0-GHz octa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. Order now to get it before Christmas. Price check: Amazon $149 | Best Buy $149

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones: $399 $328 @ Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones are made from recycled plastic. And right now, they're $70 off and will arrive by Christmas if you grab them now. They feature industry leading noise-cancellation powered by Sony's own integrated processor V1 and HD noise-cancelling processor QN1. Precise voice pickup technology and advanced audio signal processing ensure crystal clear hands-free calls. Lightweight with soft fit leather headband and on-ear cushions, Price check: Best Buy $329

House of Marley Champion Earbuds: $69 $49 @ Amazon

Amazon Green Monday deal on sustainable products takes $20 off House of Marley Champion Earbuds. Made from bamboo, natural fiber composites, and proprietary REGRIND silicone. Snag them now for an time low price and have them arrive before Christmas.

27" Samsung ViewFinity S8: $579 $449 @ Samsung

Samsung knocks up to$600 off select monitors like the energy efficient like the Samsung 27" Samsung ViewFinity S8 which is certified by Energy Star. What's more, Samsung uses eco-friendly packaging to help reduce waste. Order now for it to ship by Dec. 12 and arrive by Christmas.