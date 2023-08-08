Google Pixel Buds A-Series drop to $59 among today's best back to school headphone deals

Google's Pixel Buds A-Series just hit their lowest price of the year for back to school season. So you're ticking items off your back to school essentials list or just need some new earbuds, this deal is for you.

Right now, you can get the Google Pixel Buds A-Series for $79 at Amazon. Usually these earbuds sell for $99, so that's $40 off. Not only is this the lowest price we've seen for the Pixel Buds A-Series in a while, it's also one of the best headphone deals of the summer. Not to be outdone, Best Buy and Walmart offer this same deal.

If you don't mind spending more, the latest Pixel Buds Pro are on sale for $139 ($60 off) at Amazon and other retailers.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series Wireless Earbuds: $99 $59 @ Amazon

Save $40 on the Google Pixel Buds A-Series wireless earbuds. They feature 12mm custom drivers for a deep, clear sound, multiple ear tip sizes for a snug fit, and beamforming mics for clear calls. Sold out at Target, Best Buy and Walmart mirror this deal.

Google's Pixel Buds A-Series are the 3rd generation of the brand's true wireless earbuds. They wirelessly connect to devices via Bluetooth 5.0 and feature 12mm drivers for high quality sound. Meanwhile, Adaptive Sound which intuitively adjusts volume depending on your surroundings.

Although they lack noise cancellation, their ergonomic fit offers a tight seal to block some outside noise.

In our Google Pixel Buds A-Series review, we raved over their comfortable, lightweight design and good audio quality. We gave them an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award cosign.

During real-world audio tests, our reviewer found that the highs and mids were full, while the lows were deep and weighty. And for phone calls, the buds' dual mics worked great for phone calls and video conferencing.

Put simply, Google Pixel Buds A-Series are a no-brainer if you're looking for cheap but good wireless earbuds.