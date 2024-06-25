Get a free $150 Best Buy gift card when you buy the Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC

The new Galaxy Book 4 Edge just landed in stores on June 15, so it may be too soon for a price drop. However, Best Buy offers a nice incentive if you didn't get a chance to snag the preorder deal earlier this month.

Right now, you can get a free $150 Best Buy Gift Card when you buy the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge . Prices start at $1,349. This is one of the top laptop deals available at Best Buy this week.

Samsung's new Galaxy Book 4 Edge Copilot+ PC is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon X Elite CPU. This is the same processor that surpassed Apple's M3 Pro Chip in recent Geekbench 6 performance tests.

In our lab, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge notched a high multi-core of 15,818 and 2,935 for the single-core test. That dog-walks the MacBook Pro 14 M3 Pro, which scored 14,357 and 3,154 in its respecting overall Benchmarks.

Whether you're a multitasker or a creator, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge's performance power is undoubtedly welcome.

Today's best Galaxy Book 4 Edge deal

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge: from $1,349 @ Best Buy + free $150 gift card

Purchase the new Galaxy Book 4 Edge and get a free $150 Best Buy Gift Card from the big box retailer itself. Once your order is fulfilled by mail or picked up at your local Best Buy location, your e-gift card will be sent out to you. To claim your free 150 cash, you must have a valid e-mail address and reply to said email within 60 days of receipt of your Galaxy Book 4 Edge. Features: 14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED 2X touchscreen, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, Fingerprint Reader, Windows 11 Home

Released on June 15, the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge is among the new wave of Copilot+ AI PCs. The base model features a 14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED 2X touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate for buttery-smooth video playback and casual gaming. Rounding out its specs are Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 12-core CPU coupled with 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno graphics, and a 512GB SSD.

We're still in the process of reviewing the Galaxy Book Edge 4, however, based on the benchmark, it's already shaping up to be a formidable MacBook Pro alternative. In our previous-gen Galaxy Book 3 Ultra review, we gave Samsung's flagship top-shelf laptop our hard-to-get Editor's Choice Award for its overall performance and portability.

With the Galaxy Book Edge 4's new hardware upgrades and advanced Windows Copilot+ capabilities, its rivals should be shaking.

CoPilot+ is a powerful on-device AI that delivers cutting-edge responsiveness and unmatched speed. With this laptop as your companion, you'll effortlessly breeze through demanding creative tasks and multitasking.

As for battery life, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge's Galaxy AI ensures it will get you through the day. If long battery life, powerful performance, and portability are important to you, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge might be the right AI PC for you.

